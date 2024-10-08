Swati Maliwal flays Arvind Kejriwal on Haryana assembly election results: ‘Betrayed INDIA bloc’

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Tuesday lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the party's dismal performance in the Haryana assembly elections. Swati Maliwal and Arvind Kejriwal

“He came to Haryana only to take revenge from Congress. He falsely accused me of being a BJP agent, and today he himself is betraying the India Alliance and cutting votes of INC!” Maliwal posted on X.



“Leave aside everything, a candidate was fielded to defeat even Vinesh Phogat. Why has the situation reached such a stage that you are not able to save your deposits in your home state? There is still time, give up your ego, remove the veil from your blurry eyes, stop doing drama and work for the people,” she added.



Maliwal has been engaged in a bitter showdown with the AAP after she in May accused then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at the CM's residence.



Kumar, who was arrested days after the FIR lodged by Maliwal, was granted bail last month by the Supreme Court.



According to the Election Commission, the AAP is not leading on any seat and has a vote share of 1.64 per cent in Haryana, the home state of Kejriwal. The BJP is leading on 49 seats and is likely to retain the northern state for a third straight term. The Congress is leading on 35 seats. Independents were leading on four seats while the INLD and BSP were ahead on one seat each.



The AAP contested the Haryana elections alone after its pre-poll alliance talks with the Congress failed. During his election campaign, Kejriwal had predicted that no government will be formed without AAP's support.

"AAP is getting so many seats... I calculated after reaching here. We are getting so many seats that the next government in Haryana cannot be formed without AAP's support," he had said.