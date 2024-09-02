Swati Maliwal case: Supreme Court grants bail to Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Bibhav Kumar, a close associate of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.



The apex court restrained Kumar from resuming his position as CM's personal secretary or enter CM's residence until all key witnesses are examined in the case. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar. (ANI)

The court gagged Bibhav Kumar from speaking out against the case till vulnerable witnesses are examined. The court asked the trial court to complete this exercise preferably in 3 weeks and restrained Kumar from taking up any official position.



The Delhi Police had arrested Kumar from Kejriwal's residence on May 18 on the complaint filed by Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.



In a first information report (FIR), Maliwal had alleged that Kumar slapped her 7-8 times without any provocation, pounced on her, kicked her chest and pelvis, and deliberately pulled up her shirt at Kejriwal's residence when she had gone to meet the Delhi chief minister on May 13.



What Bibhav Kumar said in his defence?

Prior to his arrest, Kumar in an email complaint to the Delhi Police on May 17 had alleged that it was Maliwal who “forcefully and unauthorisedly entered the CM’s residence, abused and assaulted him and threatened to implicate him in false cases”.



Bibhav Kumar also alleged that the MP threatened to file a false case against him and send him to jail when Kumar prevented her from entering the main building of the CM’s residence.



As evidence, police had annexed Bibhav Kumar's Mobile phone, sim card, and DVR/NVR of CCTV camera installed at the CM residence.

On July 30, the court took cognisance of the chargesheet filed against Bibhav Kumar by Delhi police on July 16. The Delhi Police charge sheet has 500 pages. Delhi Police examined 100 people, and 50 were made witnesses.



On August 24, a Delhi court had extended the judicial custody of Kumar till September 13.



(With PTI inputs)