Who is Kajal Hindustani — right-wing activist arrested for hate speech?

Right-wing activist Kajal Hindustani was arrested on Sunday in Gujarat's Gir Somnath for allegedly delivering a “hate speech” on Ram Navami that caused a communal clash in Una town on April 1. Kajal Hindustani. (Twitter)

Hindustani surrendered before the police in Una in the morning following which she was arrested and produced before a court which remanded her in judicial custody.

Also Read| Hate speech case: Gujarat Police arrest right-wing activist Kajal Hindustani

Who is Kajal Hindustani?

1. Kajal Hindustani identifies herself as an entrepreneur, research analyst, social activist, nationalist, and a "proud Indian" on her Twitter bio. She has 92,000 ‘followers’ on the microblogging site.

2. According to a report by Hindustan Times Marathi, Kajal, whose former name was Kajal Shingala, calls herself the 'Lioness of Gujarat’. She said on her website, which is currently unavailable, that she changed her name because of strong nationalist views.

3. She has also reportedly mentioned on her website that she spreads awareness about Indian culture and religions and works for the human rights of Hindus.

4. Kajal, who often appears on TV news channel debates, has claimed to have helped Pakistani Hindus to settle in Gujarat. She has also stated to have adopted a village.

5. Media reports claimed that her native is in Rajasthan and she is married to Jamnagar-based businessman Jwalant Shingala for the last 20 years.

What is the case about?

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Hindustani under section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code on April 2, two days after she allegedly delivered a provocative speech at a Hindu community congregation organised by the VHP on Ram Navami on March 30.

Communal tension prevailed in Una for two days after Hindustani's speech which resulted in a clash between two communities and the pelting of stones on April 1 night, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)