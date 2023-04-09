Home / India News / Hate speech case: Gujarat Police arrest right-wing activist Kajal Hindustani

PTI |
Apr 09, 2023 06:23 PM IST

The activist's ‘hate speech,’ delivered in Gujarat's Una on Ram Navami on April 1, led to a communal clash in the town.

Right-wing activist Kajal Hindustani was arrested on Sunday in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district for allegedly delivering a "hate speech" on Ram Navami that caused a communal clash in Una town on April 1, police said.

Kajal Hindustani (File Photo/Twitter)
Hindustani surrendered before the police in Una on Sunday morning following which she was arrested and produced before a court which remanded her in judicial custody, a police officer said.

Hindustani, who identifies herself as an entrepreneur, research analyst, social activist, nationalist, and a "proud Indian" on her Twitter bio and has more than 92,000 followers including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a regular at events organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Hindustani under section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code on April 2, two days after she allegedly delivered a provocative speech at a Hindu community congregation organised by the VHP on Ram Navami on March 30. Communal tension prevailed in Una for two days after Hindustani's speech which resulted in a clash between two communities and the pelting of stones on April 1 night, police said. Police had registered an FIR against a mob and arrested more than 80 people, most of them from a minority community, for rioting.

