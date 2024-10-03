Who is Telangana minister Konda Surekha and what did she say on Samantha Prabhu's divorce?

Konda Surekha, a Congress leader and Telangana cabinet minister, found herself in hot water after she linked Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) politician KT Rama Rao to the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. Konda Surekha alleged that KT Rama Rao had caused the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. (ANI)

She also said KTR was the reason why many actresses left movies and married early, or were blackmailed due to the influence of drugs.

However, Konda Surekha's comments did not go down well with the Telugu film industry, with senior actors such as Chiranjeevi, Junior NTR, Amala Akkineni coming out in support of the two actors and slamming the politician for her remarks.

Konda Surekha later retracted to actress Samantha in a post on X, written in Telugu, saying, “My intention was only to point out how a leader is belittling towards woman but not to hurt your sentiments, Samantha."

She added, “If you or your fans have been hurt by my words, I unconditionally retract them. Please do not take it otherwise.”

BRS president KT Rama Rao has filed a defamation suit against Konda Surekha for her comments which also accused him of phone tapping, drugs and blackmail.

KT Rama Rao has demanded an apology for the false statements made.

With the spotlight on her words, here's everything we know about Konda Surekha:

Personal life

Konda Surekha was born and brought up in Warangal, Telangana. She is currently the representative for the Warangal East assembly constituency in the Telangana Legislative assembly.

She is married to Konda Murali, a former MLC, and the two have a daughter together. They are both members of the Congress party.

Career