Who is Telangana minister Konda Surekha and what did she say on Samantha Prabhu's divorce?
Telangana minister Konda Surekha has faced severe backlash from the Telugu film industry for linking BRS's KT Rama Rao to actor Samantha's divorce.
Konda Surekha, a Congress leader and Telangana cabinet minister, found herself in hot water after she linked Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) politician KT Rama Rao to the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya.
She also said KTR was the reason why many actresses left movies and married early, or were blackmailed due to the influence of drugs.
Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams Telangana minister for calling her divorce conspiracy: Keep my name out of political battles
However, Konda Surekha's comments did not go down well with the Telugu film industry, with senior actors such as Chiranjeevi, Junior NTR, Amala Akkineni coming out in support of the two actors and slamming the politician for her remarks.
Also Read: Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Nani object strongly to Konda Surekha's remarks on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya divorce
Konda Surekha later retracted to actress Samantha in a post on X, written in Telugu, saying, “My intention was only to point out how a leader is belittling towards woman but not to hurt your sentiments, Samantha."
She added, “If you or your fans have been hurt by my words, I unconditionally retract them. Please do not take it otherwise.”
Also Read: Konda Surekha retracts her statement on Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya's divorce: ‘If you or your fans…’
BRS president KT Rama Rao has filed a defamation suit against Konda Surekha for her comments which also accused him of phone tapping, drugs and blackmail.
KT Rama Rao has demanded an apology for the false statements made.
With the spotlight on her words, here's everything we know about Konda Surekha:
Personal life
Konda Surekha was born and brought up in Warangal, Telangana. She is currently the representative for the Warangal East assembly constituency in the Telangana Legislative assembly.
She is married to Konda Murali, a former MLC, and the two have a daughter together. They are both members of the Congress party.
Career
- Beginning her political career with the Mandal Parishad in 1995, four years later in 1999, Konda Surekha became an MLA and the next year she became an official member of the Congress.
- In 2011, Konda Surekha served as minister for women development and child welfare, disabled and juvenile welfare under YS Rajasekhara Reddy but resigned after YSR's death.
- In 2012, she contested by-polls as a YSRCP candidate. However, in 2013, she left the party citing ill-treatment by the Jagan Mohan Reddy faction.
- In 2014, she joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party with her husband. However, 4 years later, she and her husband quit the TRS and rejoined the INC.
- Under chief minister Revanth Reddy's government, she was handed the environment and forests, and endowment portfolios.