Why did ex-Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit praise PM Narendra Modi?

Former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter praised his mother and ex-Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit.



In an interview with a TV channel, Modi while taking a veiled dig at Arvind Kejriwal, said he respects Sheila Dikshit a lot. “There is a chief minister who used to criticise Sheila Dikshit. I respect her a lot. She was a Congress leader. In her last days, she was disrespected a lot,” he had said.



Responding to the prime minister's remark, Sandeep Dikshit said on social platform X,"While our political differences remain, it is very graceful of the Prime Minister @narendramodi to remember Sheila ji and her contribution. My Mother and PM were fellow Chief Ministers for 12 years and often interacted at various forums. Such courtesy is essential in public life."



Sandeep Dikshit, the son of three-time Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, represented East Delhi in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2014. Former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark on his late mother Sheila Dikshit.

His mother Sheila Dikshit served as Delhi chief minister from 1998 to 2013. In 2013, the Congress lost power as new entrant Aam Aadmi Party won 28 seats. Dikshit lost elections to AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal.



However, Congress supported Kejriwal's government that lasted 49 days before he resigned.



Delhi is witnessing polls in all seven seats on Saturday, May 25. The constituencies going for voting are East Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, Chandni Chowk and West Delhi.



The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are contesting elections as members of the INDIA opposition bloc. The Congress is contesting on North West Delhi, North East Delhi and Chandni Chowk, while the AAP is contesting on four seats.



In the 2014 and 2019 elections, the BJP had won all the seven seats in the national capital. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.