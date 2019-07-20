Sheila Dikshit: A political life in ten points

Veteran Congress leader and three time chief minister of Delhi, Sheila Dikshit passed away at a private nursing home in the Capital on Saturday afternoon. She was 81. Dikshit was currently serving as Delhi Congress chief. She took over the helm of the party in the national capital in January, just a few months before the Lok Sabha polls. Sheila Dikshit was known as the longest-serving CM of Delhi and served for nearly 15 years. She was succeeded by Arvind Kejriwal after his fledgling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the 2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections.

1. Sheila Dikshit’s entry into politics was accidental. Her father-in-law Uma Shankar Dikshit was an activist who participated in India’s struggle for freedom. He later became a cabinet minister in then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s government. Dikshit used to help her father-in-law while he was a minister. Former PM Indira Gandhi noticed her administrative skills and nominated her as a delegate of the United Nations Commission on the issue of status of women. This marked her entry into the political arena.

2. She was the Chairperson of the Young Women’s Association in the early 1970s.

3. Dikshit was a Member of Parliament representing the Kannauj constituency of Uttar Pradesh from 1984 to 1989. She also served as a member of the Lok Sabha’s Estimates Committee.

4. She represented India at the United Nations Commission on the status of women from 1984 to 1989.

WATCH: Delhi’s longest-serving CM Sheila Dikshit passes away, tributes pour in

5. Dikshit was a Union minister from 1986 to 1989, handling two positions as minister of state in the PMO and as minister of state for parliamentary affairs.

6. She led the movement against atrocities on women in 1990.

7. Sheila Dikshit became Chief Minister of Delhi in 1998. She served for nearly 15 years as the Delhi CM.

8. She represented the Gole Market assembly constituency in the 1998 and 2003 Assembly elections and New Delhi constituency from 2008.

9. The Congress party was decimated in the 2015 Delhi Assembly election when the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the election with a margin of 25,864 votes. Sheila Dikshit resigned as chief minister of Delhi.

10. She was appointed as the Governor of Kerala in March 2014, but was forced to resign five months later.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 17:00 IST