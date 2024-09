Nine assembly elections, local body elections in four states, and, again, a handful of by-elections (to both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies). That was 2023.

Bengaluru: People wait in queues to cast their votes for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha polls at a polling station at Rajarajeshwari Nagar, in Bengaluru, Friday, April 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI04_26_2024_000061B) (PTI)