One Nation, One Election: What are the 11 proposals in Kovind panel report?

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a high-level panel's recommendations for holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies in phases. President Droupadi Murmu being presented a report on simultaneous elections in the country by former president Ram Nath Kovind who heads High-Level Committee (HLC) on 'One Nation, One Election', and Home Minister Amit Shah, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (PTI)

The panel, chaired by former president Ram Nath Kovind, made 11 recommendations after a nationwide consensus-building effort. While Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) opposed the proposal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) supported it.

A simple explanation of Kovind panel's 11 recommendations

1. The committee finds that holding multiple elections every year has a negative effect on the economy, polity, and society. It recommends restoring simultaneous elections to reduce this burden.

2. The first step is to synchronise elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Later, Municipal and Panchayat elections will be aligned with these and held within 100 days.

3. After the general election, the President may issue a notification on the date when the Lok Sabha house convenes as an 'appointed date'. This will maintain the synchronisation.

4. Any new state assemblies formed after this start will have a shortened term to match the next general elections.

5. The committee suggests forming an implementation group to ensure these steps are carried out effectively.

6. It recommends introducing Article 324A for simultaneous elections in Panchayats and Municipalities and amending Article 325 to establish a single voter roll and photo ID card for all elections.

7. In case of a hung house or no-confidence motion, fresh elections will be held, but the new term will only last until the next scheduled general elections.

10. The Election Commission should plan ahead to procure necessary equipment like EVMs and VVPATs for smooth election management.

11. The committee proposes a unified voter roll and identity card system for all elections. This will require constitutional amendment with ratification by the States.