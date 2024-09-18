'One nation, one election' impractical in democracy, says Kharge; Vaishnaw fires back

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday responded to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's criticism of the ‘one nation, one election’ initiative, in which Kharge called the proposal “impractical” and incompatible with democracy. The plan, which seeks to conduct simultaneous Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections across the country, was approved by the Union Cabinet earlier in the day. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responded to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks over 'one nation, one election'

Kharge, quoted by ANI, expressed strong opposition to the proposal, saying, “We don’t stand with this. One nation, One election cannot work in a democracy. Elections need be held as and when required if we want our democracy to survive.”

In response, Vaishnaw said, “The opposition might start feeling internal pressure (about One Nation One Election) as more than 80% of respondents who participated in the consultation process have expressed positive support, particularly the youth, who are very much in favour of this.”

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the ‘one nation, one election’ proposal based on recommendations from a panel chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The panel's recommendations include holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies as an initial step, followed by coordinated local body elections within 100 days. Additionally, the panel proposed the creation of an ‘Implementation Group’ to oversee the execution of these recommendations.

More Opposition leaders react

Other opposition leaders also voiced scepticism. Congress leader TS Singh Deo questioned the “feasibility” of the simultaneous polls saying,

“This is not possible in today's time and under the Constitution... Suppose 'One Nation, One Election' is implemented from January 2025, elections would be held simultaneously for the Legislative Assemblies and Lok Sabha across the country. If a state or central government falls after two years and is elected for five years, its next election might not be until 2032, while other places will have elections in 2030. What happens to this system in such situations? This is not possible at all... What about constitutional provisions that mandate elections for vacant seats remaining open for six months? This would require constitutional amendments as well.”

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien criticised the initiative as a “cheap stunt” by the BJP, questioning why Maharashtra elections were not scheduled alongside those in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir if the goal is simultaneous elections.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Maji, from the Opposition INDIA bloc, accused the BJP of using 'One Nation, One Election' to undermine regional parties, saying, “BJP has been trying this for a long time and wants only one party to rule the country. Recently, they broke the NCP and Shiv Sena, and nearly wiped out the BJD in Odisha. Similarly, they are trying to weaken the JMM in Jharkhand and other regional parties.”

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak talked about the practicality of simultaneous elections, saying, “A few days ago, elections for four states were expected, but only Haryana and J&K were announced, leaving Maharashtra and Jharkhand out. If they cannot manage simultaneous elections for four states, how will they handle it for the entire country? What if a state government falls before its term ends? Will President's rule be imposed? Is this a plan to destabilise states?”

