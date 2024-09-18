Union Cabinet approves Kovind panel’s report on ‘one nation, one election’

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved former President Ram Nath Kovind-led committee’s report on the “one nation, one election” proposal months after it was submitted to the government recommending a legally tenable mechanism to restore simultaneous elections. Ram Nath Kovind presenting the report to President Droupadi Murmu. (X)

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the report found widespread support for simultaneous polls and that the Cabinet approved it unanimously. He added recommendations of the panel will be discussed across India. “Implementation group will be formed to take forward recommendations of the panel on simultaneous polls,” said Vaishnaw. “A number of parties have supported simultaneous polls. We will seek to create consensus over next few months.”

Sanjay Jha, the working president of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s key ally Janata Dal (United), said their leader, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, has favoured synchronise elections. “The only suggestion we made is that Panchayat polls should not be clubbed with the general and state elections,” Jha said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated his criticism of the idea of synchronised polls, insisting it was impractical. He added the Kovid panel report has been approved to divert attention.

Vaishanw responded to Kharge’s reaction saying the opposition might start feeling internal pressure. “More than 80% of respondents, particularly the youth have responded positively to this...”

Trinamool Congress lawmaker Derek O’Brien called the approval for the proposal a cheap stunt from the “anti-democratic” BJP. “Why were Maharashtra elections not announced along with polls in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir? Here’s why. The Maharashtra government announced the Ladki Bahin scheme in the budget this June. The first tranche reached the bank accounts of women in August and the second tranche will reach beneficiaries in October. You cannot do three states in one go and you talk about ONOE [one nation, one poll],” he said.

The Kovind panel was mandated to study the existing framework and recommend amendments to the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, etc needed for synchronised polls. It recommended simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and the assemblies as the first step. It then suggested the elections to municipalities and panchayats be synchronised with those for Lok Sabha and assemblies. This was proposed to be done in a way that polls to local bodies are held within 100 days of those to Lok Sabha and assemblies. The panel said implementing step one does not need ratification by the states.

The committee recommended an amendment to the Constitution to introduce the concepts of full and unexpired terms. It said the election held in case a House is dissolved sooner than its full term would be considered a mid-term poll. The panel added election held after the expiry of five years would be a general election. Simultaneous polls shall mean general elections for constituting the Lok Sabha and all the state assemblies together, it said.

“One nation, one election” was one of the key promises in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s manifesto for the 2024 national elections.

In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged political parties to help realise the goal of “one nation, one election”, underlining frequent polls were a hurdle to India’s progress. He referred to extensive consultations across the country on the issue and said all political parties have given their views. Modi said Kovind-led panel has submitted an excellent report.

“Frequent elections are creating hurdles in the progress of the nation. It has become easy to link any scheme or initiative with elections. There are elections somewhere every three to six months. Every work is linked to elections,” Modi said in his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day.

He added the nation has to come forward for “one nation, one election”. Modi asked the parties to ensure that national resources are used for the common man. “We have to come forward to realise the dream of one nation one election.”