‘One nation, one election’ gets Cabinet nod: A timeline of simultaneous polls

Taking a step towards what will be a major electoral reform, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Kovind panel's report on ‘One nation, one election’ (ONOE). Opposition leaders have repeatedly rejected the proposal to hold simultaneous polls (Representational Image)

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the the report was approved ‘unanimously.’ The committee, constituted by the government and led by ex-President Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its suggestions to his successor, President Droupadi Murmu, in March.

Recently, it was reported that the BJP-led NDA government, which won its third consecutive term in the April-June Lok Sabha polls, will implement simultaneous elections in its current tenure. However, the BJP will need support from its allies as unlike its first two terms, the party does not have individual majority in the Lok Sabha.

ONOE was mentioned by prime minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech.

Here's a brief history of simultaneous polls:

(1.) During India's first four general elections (1951-52, 1957, 1962, 1967), the electorate voted for their respective state assemblies as well.

(2.) Later, the process was ended due to formation of new states and reorganisation of others.

(3.) In 1968-89, some legislative (state) assemblies were dissolved. This led to ONOE being discontinued completely.

(4.) In 1983, the Election Commission, in its annual report, suggested reviving simultaneous polls.

(5.) In 1999, a Law Commission report also referred to the exercise.

(6.) In 2018, the Commission again backed simultaneous polls.

(7.) The Modi government, which came to power in May 2014, has repeatedly endorsed the idea.

(8.) Those who support ONOE say holding all elections together would mean there won't be elections every other month.

(9.) For example, in Jammu and Kashmir, assembly polls began on Wednesday and Haryana will vote in October. Polls are also due in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

(10.) Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim assemblies poll along with Lok Sabha.