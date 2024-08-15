Modi urges political parties to help realise ‘one nation, one election’ goal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged political parties to help realise the goal of “one nation, one election”, underlining frequent polls were a hurdle to India’s progress. He referred to extensive consultations across the country on the issue and said all political parties have given their views. Modi said former President Ram Nath Kovind-led panel that studied the “one nation, one election” proposal has submitted an excellent report. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspecting the guard of honour to mark the 's Independence Day. (AFP)

“Frequent elections are creating hurdles in the progress of the nation. It has become easy to link any scheme or initiative with elections. There are elections somewhere every three to six months. Every work is linked to elections,” Modi said in his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort after unfurling the national flag for the 11th time on Independence Day.

He added the nation has to come forward for “one nation, one election”. Modi asked the parties to ensure that national resources are used for the common man. “We have to come forward to realise the dream of one nation one election.”

“One nation, one election” was one of the key promises in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s manifesto for the 2024 national elections.

In March, the Kovind panel recommended a legally tenable mechanism to restore simultaneous elections six months after the government constituted it. The panel was mandated to study the existing framework and recommend amendments to the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, etc needed for synchronised polls.

The panel recommended simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and the assemblies as the first step. It then suggested the elections to municipalities and panchayats be synchronised with those for Lok Sabha and assemblies. This was proposed to be done in a way that polls to local bodies are held within 100 days of those to Lok Sabha and assemblies. The panel said implementing step one does not need ratification by the states.

The committee recommended an amendment to the Constitution to introduce the concepts of full and unexpired terms. It said the election held in case a House is dissolved sooner than its full term would be considered a mid-term poll. The panel added election held after the expiry of five years would be a general election. Simultaneous polls shall mean general elections for constituting the Lok Sabha and all the state assemblies together, it said.