Big boost to ISRO: Chandrayaan-4, Venus mission, Indian space station and next-gen launch vehicle get Cabinet nod

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the expansion of the Chandrayaan mission, whose third phase successfully landed a lander and rover on the Moon. Along with this, it also cleared the Venus orbiter mission, the follow-on to the Gaganyaan mission, the development of an Indian space station, and the next-generation launch vehicle development. People wave the national flag as they celebrate the launch of Chandrayaan-3 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota on Friday. (ANI)

What is Chandrayaan-4?

The moon mission, named Chandrayaan-4, aims to develop and demonstrate technologies for returning to Earth after a successful landing on the Moon. It will also collect lunar samples for analysis back on Earth.

What is Venus orbiter mission?

The Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM) will focus on scientific exploration to better understand Venus's atmosphere and geology, generating extensive scientific data by probing its thick atmosphere.

India to launch its own space station by 2028

The Cabinet also approved the construction of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), India's own space station for scientific research. Currently, the only two functioning space stations are the US-led International Space Station and China’s Tiangong. BAS is planned to be established with the launch of its first module in 2028.

More Gaganyaan missions to comeup

Additionally, the Cabinet approved follow-on missions for the Gaganyaan project and the development of a next-generation launch vehicle. Recently, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) completed testing and handed over the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).