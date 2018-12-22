Will definitely contest: Kamal Haasan confirms he is in for 2019 poll fight

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Saturday said that his Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Party will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in probably the first such confirmation. He also said the party is open to forming an alliance with like-minded parties, after chairing the executive and high-level committee meeting of MNM in Chennai.

Speaking to the media at party headquarters in Chennai, Haasan said, “We are ready to join hands with the like-minded parties. We have formed a committee to select candidates for LS polls. Of course, I am also to face the general elections this time.”

When asked about MNM’s choice, Kamal said that he will never join hands with the party that looks to change the DNA of Tamil Nadu.

“We will decide the alliance during the election time. Our election campaigns will speak for the development of the state,” the actor noted.

The actor also said that he has not decided anything on leading a coalition.

“I have said that I am open for the alliance. As of now, I cannot make it clear that whether I am going to head an alliance or join under an alliance lead by some other leaders. It depends upon the parties coming down to speak with us,” said Kamal.

Kamal had launched his party in February . Haasan had met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in June during his trip to Delhi for the registration of his party. Haasan’s earlier statements have also been critical of the BJP and had drawn the ire of BJP leaders. Therefore, widespread speculation surfaced in the state saying that MNM would align with the Congress.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 13:54 IST