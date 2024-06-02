 ‘Will shave off my head if Modi…’: AAP's Somnath Bharti on exit polls | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘Will shave off my head if Modi…’: AAP's Somnath Bharti on exit polls

ByHT News Desk
Jun 02, 2024 09:08 AM IST

AAP leader Somnath Bharti said that the exit polls with be proven wrong and INDIA bloc will form the government after June 4.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti on Saturday rejected the exit poll results of the Lok Sabha election 2024, saying that he will “shave his head” if Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister once again. He also expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc will form the government on June 4 after the votes are counted.

New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency candidate of the AAP, Somnath Bharti, in his office. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency candidate of the AAP, Somnath Bharti, in his office. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

In a post on X, Somnath Bharti, who is INDIA's candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, said that all the exit polls will be proven wrong, and the AAP-Congress alliance will form a government in Delhi.

Bharti posted on X, “I will shave off my head if Mr Modi becomes PM for the third time. Mark my word! All exit polls will be proven wrong on 4th June and Modi ji will not become prime minister for the third time.”

The AAP leader further said, “In Delhi, all seven seats will go to India ALLIANCE. Fear of Mr Modi does not allow exit polls to show him loose (lose). Hence we all need to wait for actual results scheduled to be delivered on June 4th. People have voted very heavily against BJP.”

All the exit polls conducted by major television news networks predicted a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the BJP-led NDA predicted to win over 350 seats on June 4.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said after the exit polls that INDIA bloc is on course to form a “strong and stable” government at the Centre, according to the feedback received from the people.

Following a meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, Kejriwal said according to the feedback, the opposition alliance is going to win more than 295 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Kejriwal claimed, “INDIA bloc is headed towards forming a strong and stable government. The BJP will win 220 seats on its own while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will end up getting 235 seats."

Majority of the exit polls by news networks predicted that BJP will win five to seven seats in the national capital. Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats, all of which are held by BJP since 2014.

(With inputs from PTI)

News / India News / ‘Will shave off my head if Modi…’: AAP's Somnath Bharti on exit polls
© 2024 HindustanTimes
