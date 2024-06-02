Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Welcome to our live blog coverage of the Lok Sabha elections! The marathon polling process for the 18th Lok Sabha came to a close on Saturday. Spanning seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, the seventh phase of polling covered 57 constituencies, including the high-profile Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is vying for a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha....Read More

Exit polls, despite their varied predictions, have hinted at a comfortable majority for the BJP-led NDA coalition.

Various pollsters predict a wide range of seats for the ruling NDA, with estimates ranging from 353 to 383 seats for the BJP-led alliance and 152 to 182 seats for the opposition INDIA bloc. Some polls even project over 400 seats for the NDA. If these predictions hold true, Modi would match Jawaharlal Nehru's record of leading his party to victory for a third consecutive term. Exit poll results also suggest a significant breakthrough for the BJP in southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

According to the ABP-C Voter poll, the BJP-led alliance is expected to win between 353 and 383 seats, while the opposition INDIA bloc may secure between 152 and 182 seats. Today's Chanakya predicts even higher numbers for the BJP and its allies compared to the 2019 elections, forecasting 335 seats for the BJP and 400 for the NDA, with a margin of 15 seats. The opposition alliance is predicted to secure 107 seats, with a possible variation of 11 seats.

Other exit polls, such as Times Now-ETG Research, project 358 seats for the NDA and 152 seats for the INDIA bloc. Many pollsters suggest that the NDA may exceed its 2019 tally of 353 seats.

However, the Congress party has dismissed the exit polls, calling them orchestrated by Modi.