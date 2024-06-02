Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE: Delhi CM leaves for Raj Ghat ahead of surrender at Tihar jail

Welcome to our live coverage of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's surrender to Tihar Jail today. Kejriwal, who was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on May 10, will be surrendering himself a day after the voting for Lok Sabha elections concluded on Saturday. The bail was granted to allow the AAP supremo to campaign in the elections amid ongoing legal battles over a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy....Read More

Arvind Kejriwal, who has been the chief minister of Delhi for nearly a decade, began his political career as an anti-corruption crusader. However, his government faced accusations of corruption following the implementation of a policy to liberalise liquor sales in 2021, which was later withdrawn amid a probe that resulted in the imprisonment of two AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh.

Kejriwal said he would first visit a memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, pray at Hanuman temple and visit his party office to "meet all the workers and party leaders". "All of you take care of yourselves," he added. “I will take care of you all in jail. If you are happy, then your Kejriwal will also be happy in jail.”

