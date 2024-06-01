'India has voted': PM Narendra Modi's 'thank you' note amid prediction of landslide BJP win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked voters for their active participation in the Lok Sabha elections. In a post on X, PM Modi said the commitment and dedication of voters bolsters the democratic spirit of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah (file photo)

PM Modi also thanked women and youths for taking part in the democratic process.

“India has voted! A heartfelt thank you to all those who exercised their franchise. Their active participation is the cornerstone of our democracy. Their commitment and dedication ensures that the democratic spirit thrives in our nation. I would also like to specially appreciate India’s Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti. Their strong presence at the polls is a very encouraging sign,” he wrote on X.

Voting for the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections ended on Saturday.

After the culmination of campaigning for the seventh phase of the polls, PM Modi went to Kanyakumari's Vivekananda Rock to meditate.

All the exit polls have predicted an easy victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance. Contradicting the INDIA bloc's prediction that the ruling party may fall short of the majority, most of the exit polls predict a landslide victory for the JP Nadda-led party.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP-led NDA won 353 seats.

If exit polls prove to be right on June 4, this will be the Bharatiya Janata Party's biggest victory in the Lok Sabha elections ever.

If the NDA wins the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi will become the only person after Jawaharlal Nehru to be the prime minister of the country thrice. Former PM Manmohan Singh had become the prime minister twice -- from 2004 to 2014.