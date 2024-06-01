Exit poll 2024 results: Most pollsters predict over 350 seats for BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA is projected to win over 350 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 that concluded on Saturday, most exit polls predicted on Saturday, June 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi. (PTI file)(PTI)

India Today-Axis My India, ABP – C-voter, News24-Today’s Chanakya, Republic TV- PMARQ-Matrize, Times Now – Bulls Eye, NDTV India – Jan Ki Baat and TV9 Bharatavarsh – Polstart were some of the national news channels and agencies which will released their exit poll data after 6:30 pm.

The most exit polls projected the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could win more than 350 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, where 272 are needed for a simple majority.

The NDA won 353 in the 2019 election.

The opposition INDIA bloc led by the Congress was projected to win more than 120 seats.

Exit polls have a patchy record in India as they have often got election outcomes wrong, with analysts saying it is a challenge to get them right in the large and diverse country.

Nearly one billion people were eligible to vote in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections that began on April 19 and was held in scorching summer heat in many parts.

The Election Commission of India will count votes polled in electronic voting machines (EVMs) on June 4 and results will be announced on the same day.

A victory for Modi, 73, will make him only the second prime minister after independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru to win three consecutive terms.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.