 Exit poll 2024 results: Most pollsters predict over 350 seats for BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha elections | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Exit poll 2024 results: Most pollsters predict over 350 seats for BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha elections

ByHT News Desk
Jun 01, 2024 07:19 PM IST

The most exit polls projected the ruling NDA could win more than 350 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, where 272 are needed for a simple majority.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA is projected to win over 350 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 that concluded on Saturday, most exit polls predicted on Saturday, June 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi. (PTI file)(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi. (PTI file)(PTI)

India Today-Axis My India, ABP – C-voter, News24-Today’s Chanakya, Republic TV- PMARQ-Matrize, Times Now – Bulls Eye, NDTV India – Jan Ki Baat and TV9 Bharatavarsh – Polstart were some of the national news channels and agencies which will released their exit poll data after 6:30 pm.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The most exit polls projected the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could win more than 350 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, where 272 are needed for a simple majority.

The NDA won 353 in the 2019 election.

The opposition INDIA bloc led by the Congress was projected to win more than 120 seats.

Exit polls have a patchy record in India as they have often got election outcomes wrong, with analysts saying it is a challenge to get them right in the large and diverse country.

Nearly one billion people were eligible to vote in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections that began on April 19 and was held in scorching summer heat in many parts.

The Election Commission of India will count votes polled in electronic voting machines (EVMs) on June 4 and results will be announced on the same day.

A victory for Modi, 73, will make him only the second prime minister after independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru to win three consecutive terms.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Catch Live election results on counting day at Hindustan Times

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Exit Poll 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Exit poll 2024 results: Most pollsters predict over 350 seats for BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha elections
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On