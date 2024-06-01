Exit Poll 2024 LIVE: A Narendra Modi hat-trick or Congress comeback? Pollsters to predict today.

Exit Poll 2024 LIVE: Welcome to our live blog covering the eagerly awaited exit poll results for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections! The Election Commission's embargo on the publication of exit polls, which has been in place since April 19, 2024, will lift at 6:30 pm today. Following this, various media organisations will promptly release their exit poll findings, offering an initial glimpse into the potential outcome of this high-stakes electoral battle. Exit polls are surveys conducted with voters immediately after they leave polling stations. These polls aim to predict the outcome of an election before official results are available....Read More

The Congress has announced its decision not to participate in any Lok Sabha exit poll debates on television channels. Congress spokesperson and media department chairperson Pawan Khera said the voters have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured, adding that the party doesn't “see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP.”

BJP president J P Nadda claimed that the Congress's decision amounts to an "unequivocal confirmation" that the opposition party has conceded the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In a post on X, Nadda urged voters not to waste their votes in the seventh and last phase of the polls on Saturday, arguing that the Congress typically opts out when it doesn't expect favourable results but has no compunction showing up if it thinks it has even an outside chance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his extensive Lok Sabha campaign with a rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur. Since the Election Commission announced the poll schedule on March 16, Modi has conducted 206 public outreach events, surpassing his 145 engagements during the 2019 elections. Over the 76-day campaign period, he visited all five southern states, focusing on improving the BJP's standing in regions where it previously had little success. Modi's relentless campaigning, marked by rallies, roadshows, and 80 media interviews, highlighted his role as the BJP's primary vote-getter. The impact of his efforts will be revealed on June 4, when the election results are declared.

In a vigorous campaign effort to boost the Congress' chances in the Lok Sabha elections, party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra each participated in over 100 public outreach events. Rahul Gandhi campaigned in Punjab on the final day of campaigning for the seventh phase of voting, while Priyanka Gandhi led a roadshow in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. Kharge engaged in more than 100 rallies, over 20 press conferences, and over 70 media interactions. Rahul Gandhi took part in 107 rallies and major events, and Priyanka Gandhi was involved in 108 public meetings and roadshows, giving numerous media interviews. Priyanka Gandhi focused on Rae Bareli and Amethi as she campaigned in 16 states and one union territory.

Exit poll predictions should not be blindly trusted, and there have been notable instances of incorrect predictions in recent years. However, the exit polls for the 2019 and 2014 Indian general elections almost accurately captured the overall sentiment.

In 2019, exit polls predicted an average of 306 seats for the NDA and 120 for the UPA. The actual results were significantly higher for the NDA, which won 352 seats (with the BJP alone securing 303), while the UPA won only 93 seats (with Congress getting 52). India Today-Axis My India had predicted 352 seats for the BJP-led NDA, while News24-Today's Chanakya also predicted a big win for the BJP.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 303 seats, 21 more than its 2014 tally, while the Congress party was restricted to 52 seats. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and YSRCP won 23 seats each, followed by Mamata Banerjee's TMC 22, Shiv Sena 18, JD(U) 16, BJD 12, BSP 10, SP 5, NCP 5, and CPI(M) 3.

This time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of over 400 seats for the NDA, with the BJP aiming for more than 370 seats.

