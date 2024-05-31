Assembly Elections 2024: Exit polls date and time. Where to watch?

The assembly elections in four states—Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh—will end on Saturday with the fourth phase of polling in Odisha along with the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. Election officials check collected polling materials (AP)

Follow LIVE Updates

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The counting of votes for Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh assemblies would take place on June 2, while results for remaining states and Lok Sabha constituencies will be announced on June 4.

Citizens will wait to see if Biju Janata Dal Naveen Patnaik will become the Odisha chief minister for a record sixth term and if YSR Congress' Jagan Mohan Reddy will be able to get another term in Andhra Pradesh.

The Election Commission of India has prohibited the sharing of exit polls until 6 pm on June 1, the final day of voting, and prohibited media organisations—print and electronic—from conducting or publishing predictions for election results until 6 pm on Saturday. As a result, the exit polls will be restored after 6:30 pm when the final phase of voting concludes.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Exit polls date and time. Where to watch?

What are exit polls?

An exit poll is a post-election survey and is similar to an opinion poll, which is a pre-election survey. In an exit poll, electors are asked who they voted for, after exiting the polling station. In the latter exercise, on the other hand, people are asked who they intend to vote for.

Where to watch exit polls?

News channels will begin revealing their projections by 6:30-7 pm on Saturday. These will also be live-streamed on various social media platforms, including YouTube. The most prominent exit polls in India are usually conducted by Chanakya, CVoter, and MyAxis India, among others, and shown on TV channels including ABP Network, Times Now, India Today, Aaj Tak, Zee News, TV9 Bharatvarsh and others.

Assembly polls 2024:

The voting for the 147-member Odisha assembly is being held in four phases, and voters cast their votes on four dates: May 13, May 20, May 25, and the last phase on June 1. In the 2019 Odisha legislative assembly elections, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won a landslide majority by winning 113 of 147 seats. The party formed the government for a fifth consecutive term under chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

Voting for the 175-member Andhra Pradesh assembly was held in a single phase on May 13. In the 2019 legislative assembly elections, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) won 151 assembly seats with a vote share of around 49.5%, and formed the government under chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The voting for the 32-member Sikkim assembly and 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly were held in a single phase on April 19. In the 2019 Sikkim legislative assembly elections, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won 17 seats and formed the government under chief minister Prem Singh Tamang, while the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) won 15 seats. In Arunachal, the BJP retained power by winning 41 seats and formed the government under chief minister Pema Khandu.