Lok Sabha Election 2024: Exit polls date and time. Where to watch?
The seven-phase Lok Sabha election will conclude with the final round of polling on Saturday.
On Saturday, the seven-phase Lok Sabha election will conclude with polling on 57 parliamentary seats across seven states and the Union territory of Chandigarh. Once polling ends, all eyes will be on exit polls that will predict which alliance will form the country's next government – the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or the Congress-led opposition INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc.
The Election Commission (ECI) had barred news channels from publishing exit poll results till 6 pm on June 1, the final day of voting.
What are exit polls?
An exit poll is a post-election survey and is similar to an opinion poll, which is a pre-election survey. In an exit poll, electors are asked who they voted for, after exiting the polling station. In the latter exercise, on the other hand, people are asked who they intend to vote for.
Exit polls, it must be noted, have often gone wrong.
Where to watch exit polls?
News channels will begin revealing their projections by 6:30-7 pm on Saturday. These will also be live streamed on various social media platforms, including YouTube.
Lok Sabha election 2024
The election commenced with the first round of voting on April 19, while phases 2-6 were held on April 26, May 7, 13, 20, and 25.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking a third consecutive term at the Centre, and a third straight single-party majority. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, could achieve a hattrick of terms in the country's top office. PM Modi, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, from where he contested his maiden Lok Sabha election in 2014, is contesting the seat for a third consecutive election. His main challenger is Ajay Rai, the Congress party's state unit chief, who came third in both 2014 and 2019 polls.
Varanasi is among constituencies that will vote on Saturday.
