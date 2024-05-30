PM Modi arrives in Kanyakumari, to embark on 45-hr ‘dhyan’ at Vivekananda Rock Memorial

With the conclusion of the campaigning for the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Kanyakumari to meditate till June 1 at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial.(ANI)

Upon his arrival, the prime minister first offered prayers at the Bhagavathy Amman Temple in the city before heading to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Modi will meditate from the evening of Thursday to the evening of June 1 at Dhyan Mandapam, the place where revered Hindu philosopher Swami Vivekananda is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata'.

Security has been beefed up ahead of Modi's visit and 2000 police personnel will stand guard during his stay, even as the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy would also maintain tight vigil. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections.

The beach will be also out of bounds for tourists from Thursday to Saturday and private boats will not be allowed to ferry, according to PTI.

Modi had taken similar breaks at the end of the election campaign in 2014 when he visited Pratapgarh, where a battle was fought between the Maratha forces led by Shivaji and the Bijapur troops under General Afzal Khan; and in 2019 when he became the first person to meditate in a special cave in Kedarnath.

PM Modi's visit to the Vivekananda Rock memorial has been opposed by the Congress. The party has alleged Modi was trying to "circumvent" the silence period restrictions with his 48-hour meditation trip in Kanyakumari and has urged the Election Commission to ensure it is not aired by the media as it violates the model code of conduct.It has also filed a formal complaint with the poll body.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to meditate in Kanyakumari: Significance of Vivekananda Rock explained

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, after a meeting of a Congress delegation with ECI officials, Modi’s meditation is a direct violation of the model code of conduct.

“…You are either campaigning this way or publicising yourself through new channels and print media,” Singhvi said."

Campaigning for final phase of Lok Sabha polls ends

Campaigning for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections in 57 seats in seven states and the Union territory of Chandigarh on June 1 ended Thursday evening.

Polling is scheduled in all 13 seats of Punjab and four of Himachal Pradesh, 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha and three seats in Jharkhand besides Chandigarh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term from Varanasi.

Since the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll schedule on March 16, Modi notched up a total of 206 public outreach programmes, including rallies and roadshows, PTI reported.

The prime minister surpassed his nearly 145 public engagements on the stump during the 2019 polls by a big margin. The campaign period this time was of 76 days, compared to the 68 days in the polls held five years ago.