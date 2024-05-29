PM Modi's 45-hour meditation at Vivekananda Rock: No entry to beach for visitors

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to embark on a 45-hour meditation on Vivekananda Rock Memorial starting on Thursday with the conclusion of the campaigning for the last phase of the election, arrangements are being put in place for the major event. Around 2,000 police personnel and security agencies will be posted to maintain a tight vigil as PM Modi meditates. Starting from May 30 evening he will meditate to the evening of June 1. The place has been chosen because Swami Vivekananda was believed to have received his divine vision there. PM Modi will meditate at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial starting on Thursday evening.(PTI)

'PM's Kanyakumari retreat violates poll code': Congress moves Election Commission against Modi

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

No tourists to be allowed on the beach for two days

The beach will be out of bounds for tourists from Thursday to Saturday and private boats will not be allowed to ferry, PTI reported.

PM Modi will reach there in a helicopter and a trial of a helicopter landing has been conducted at the helipad.

According to reports, PM Modi will first reach Thiruvananthapuram and from there take an MI-17 helicopter to Kanyakumari, his estimated landing time being 4.35pm. He will witness the sunset and then sit in meditation. He will return from Kanyakumari on June 1 at 3.30pm.

Why Vivekananda Rock?

According to BJP leaders, the rock that PM Modi chose for meditation had a major impact on Vivekananda's life and holds a similar significance in the monk's life as Sarnath for Gautam Buddha. It was here that Vivekananda arrived after wandering across the country, meditated for three days and had a vision for a developed India.

"Meditating at the same place shows Prime Minister Modi's commitment to bringing Swami ji's vision of a Viksit Bharat to life," a BJP leader said, as quoted by PTI. The place is also referred in holy texts as the site of Goddess Parvati's meditation for Lord Shiva, the leader said.

"Prime Minister Modi is giving a signal of national unity by going to Kanyakumari," a leader said, adding that it also shows his deep commitment and affection for Tamil Nadu that he is visiting the state even after the elections are over, PTI reported.

(With PTI inputs)