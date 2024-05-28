Modi to end election campaign with a meditation break in Kanyakumari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will end his whirlwind election campaign, which took him across the length and the breadth of the country, with a two-day meditation break in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari from May 30. Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in West Bengal’s Barasat on Tuesday. (BJP media)

According to his office, Modi will arrive in Kanyakumari, he will then proceed to the Rock Memorial, where he will begin meditation from the evening of May 30 to the evening of June 1 at the same place where Swami Vivekanand sat, the Dhyan Mandapam.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will end on June 1 and the results will be announced on June 4.

Modi had taken similar breaks at the end of the election campaign in 2014 when he visited Pratapgarh, where a battle was fought between the Maratha forces led by Shivaji and the Bijapur troops under General Afzal Khan; and in 2019 when he became the first person to meditate in a special cave in Kedarnath.

According to a person aware of the details, the choice of venue is in keeping with Modi’s proclivity for spirituality and his reverence for Swami Vivekananda. The venue is also important since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been making a concerted effort to expand its footprint in the coastal state. Since the beginning of the election campaign, Modi, who is the face of the BJP and the biggest crowd puller, has addressed over 110 election rallies.

“...It also shows PM’s deep commitment and love for Tamil Nadu... he is visiting the state even after the elections are over,” the person said.

Referring to the decision to meditate at the Rock Memorial, the person said by choosing to sit in meditation at the same spot, the PM is illustrating his commitment to bringing Swami Vivekananda’s vision of a Viksit Bharat to life. “Goddess Parvati also meditated at the same place on one foot as she waited for Bhagwan Shiva...” the person said.

It is believed that Swami Vivekananda sat in meditation on the rock for two days to attain enlightenment.

Modi frequently undertakes visits to places of religious significance. On May 20 while campaigning in Odisha’s Puri, he offered prayers at the Jagannath Temple. In January, he visited several temples in Tamil Nadu during a two-day visit, including attending a programme at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli. He also visited Rameswaram and offered prayers at the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple and the Kothandaramaswamy Temple, Dhanushkodi. Modi, who presided over the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, also visited the Arichal Munai, which is said to be the place from where the Ram Setu was built.