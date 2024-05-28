PM Modi to take 3-day meditation break in Kanyakumari from May 30 after Lok Sabha elections campaign

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Kanyakumari from May 30 to June 1. During his trip, he will pay homage at the Rock Memorial and engage in meditation at the Dhyan Mandapam, the same place where Swami Vivekananda once meditated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi(BJP Media)

After the final leg of his election campaign, this visit to Kanyakumari will be for for a spiritual sojourn and will have no political events.

What is significance of Kanyakumari and its link with Swami Vivekananda?

• Kanyakumari is where Swami Vivekananda had a vision of Bharat Mata, which had a profound impact on his life. Many believe that this rock, akin to Sarnath for Gautam Buddha, holds a special significance in Swami Vivekananda's life.

• Swami Vivekananda meditated for three days at this spot, now known as Dhyan Mandapam.

• This location is not only historical but also has significance in Hindu mythology. Goddess Parvati is believed to have meditated at this spot while waiting for Lord Shiva.

• Kanyakumari marks the southernmost tip of India and serves as the meeting point of the country's eastern and western coastlines.

• Additionally, it is where the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal, and Arabian Sea converge, making it a unique geographical location.

After wrapping up election campaigns, the prime minister often goes on spiritual trips. In 2019, he visited Kedarnath, and in 2014, he went to Shivaji’s Pratapgarh.

Phase 7 of Lok Sabha elections on June 1

The next and last phase (Phase 7) polling is scheduled on June 1 in 57 parliamentary constituencies in 8 States/UTs. PM Modi is also in the contest from Varanasi against Congress Ajay Rai.

The counting of votes will be done on June 4