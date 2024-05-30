PM Narendra Modi to meditate in Kanniyakumari: Significance of Vivekananda Rock explained

After campaigning for the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections ends on Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu to commence his two-day-long meditation at Kanniyakumari's Vivekananda Rock. He will meditate from May 30 evening to June 1. PM Modi will meditate at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial starting on Thursday evening.(PTI)

PM Modi's two-day meditation at Vivekananda Rock is similar to his two-day visit to Uttarakhand's Kedarnath after the end of the 2019 general election campaign, when he undertook a 15-hour-long ekantvaas (solitary meditation).

The counting of votes for the general elections will take place on June 4.

Significance of Kanniyakumari's Vivekananda Rock

The Vivekananda Rock is a tiny islet located around 500 metres from Kanniyakumari's Vavathurai beach, which is the southern tip of mainland India. It is accessible to the public via a 15-minute ferry ride.

In 1892, revered Hindu philosopher Swami Vivekananda swam from the shores of Kanniyakumari to the rocky islet to meditate. It was believed by his disciples that Vivekananda meditated at the islet for three days and three nights, and attained enlightenment. He had started his meditation after travelling through the entire country for four years, and finally formulated his philosophy at Kanniyakumari.

Why PM Modi will meditate at Vivekananda Rock

PM Narendra Modi has often been vocal about Swami Vivekananda being a role model for him. The prime minister also addressed the 125th anniversary of the Ramakrishna Mission last year, a philanthropic organisation founded by Swami Vivekananda.

Another reason behind PM Modi closing the BJP campaign in Tamil Nadu can be the party's major South push this election season. The prime minister made seven visits to Tamil Nadu in 2024 alone, with a third of his trips to southern states taking place over the last three years.

PM Modi, during his election campaign, expressed confidence that the BJP will emerge as the single largest party in the South after the Lok Sabha election. Speaking to PTI in an exclusive interview, the prime minister said earlier this month: "We have already seen a jump in mind-share already, we will see a big jump in seat share and vote share for us in the region.”