Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Cong alleges PM Modi's 48 hr meditation trip to TN's Kanyakumari breaches model code

Lok Sabha Election Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Balasore district, Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: The final phase of the general elections is set for Saturday, June 1, marking the conclusion of six out of seven phases conducted thus far. The campaigning for Phase 7 of the Lok Sabha election concluded two days before the voting day, as citizens across 57 Lok Sabha constituencies in eight states and union territories prepared to cast their ballots....Read More

On June 1, elections are scheduled in constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Chandigarh. Following Election Commission guidelines, polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm for all seats.

The Election Commission of India released voter turnout statistics for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, indicating a turnout of 63.37 per cent across 58 seats in eight states and Union Territories.

The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

Latest election highlights

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari from May 30 to June 1, where he will visit the renowned Vivekananda Rock Memorial. After wrapping up his Lok Sabha election campaign, PM Modi plans to meditate at the Dhyan Mandapam, the same spot where Swami Vivekananda once meditated, from the evening of May 30 to the evening of June 1.

- Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continuous campaign rallies across the nation, alleging that he never visited violence-stricken Manipur even once. Kharge accused the prime minister of extensively touring domestically and abroad while “ignoring the unrest in Manipur.”

- Congress leader Jairam Ramesh distanced the party from former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar's comments on Chinese aggression in 1962, stating that Aiyar's remarks were made in his "personal capacity." Aiyar's statement, made during an event on Tuesday, sparked controversy when he mentioned the alleged Chinese invasion of India in October 1962.

- Ahead of the final voting phase, Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked that two factions have emerged in the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He urged the public to decide which should govern the nation.