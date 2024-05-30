Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Cong alleges PM Modi's 48 hr meditation trip to TN's Kanyakumari breaches model code
The final phase of the general elections is set for Saturday, June 1, marking the conclusion of six out of seven phases conducted thus far. The campaigning for Phase 7 of the Lok Sabha election concluded two days before the voting day, as citizens across 57 Lok Sabha constituencies in eight states and union territories prepared to cast their ballots.
On June 1, elections are scheduled in constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Chandigarh. Following Election Commission guidelines, polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm for all seats.
The Election Commission of India released voter turnout statistics for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, indicating a turnout of 63.37 per cent across 58 seats in eight states and Union Territories.
The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.
Latest election highlights
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari from May 30 to June 1, where he will visit the renowned Vivekananda Rock Memorial. After wrapping up his Lok Sabha election campaign, PM Modi plans to meditate at the Dhyan Mandapam, the same spot where Swami Vivekananda once meditated, from the evening of May 30 to the evening of June 1.
- Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continuous campaign rallies across the nation, alleging that he never visited violence-stricken Manipur even once. Kharge accused the prime minister of extensively touring domestically and abroad while “ignoring the unrest in Manipur.”
- Congress leader Jairam Ramesh distanced the party from former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar's comments on Chinese aggression in 1962, stating that Aiyar's remarks were made in his "personal capacity." Aiyar's statement, made during an event on Tuesday, sparked controversy when he mentioned the alleged Chinese invasion of India in October 1962.
- Ahead of the final voting phase, Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked that two factions have emerged in the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He urged the public to decide which should govern the nation.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Shashi Tharoor's personal assistant detained of alleged gold smuggling
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Delhi Customs detained two individuals at the Delhi International Airport in connection with an alleged gold smuggling operation.
Customs sources indicated that one of the detainees, who identified himself as Shiv Kumar Prasad, claimed to be the Personal Assistant to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, according to news agency ANI.
Prasad had come to the airport to receive an individual arriving from Dubai. Both were arrested when the passenger attempted to hand over approximately 500 grams of gold to Prasad.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty says, 'he is expecting good results'
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty conducted a roadshow in Kolkata on Wednesday to support Tapas Roy, the BJP candidate for the Kolkata North Lok Sabha seat.
During the roadshow, Chakraborty said, “I have almost visited every constituency. Very positive vibes towards the BJP. I am expecting good results. The rest is in the hands of God.”
In response to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's statement predicting a decrease in Lok Sabha seats for the BJP, he commented, “See. She is God. She can say and do anything. I can't do it. I am a humble person.”
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: BJP alleges ‘irregularities’ in Congress Hamirpur Candidate's affidavit in Himachal Pradesh
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Ahead of the voting in Himachal Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Satpal Singh Satti has raised concerns about 'discrepancies' in the election affidavit of Congress party's Hamirpur candidate Satpal Raizada. He has called for an investigation into the matter, particularly regarding his loan waiver.
Satti alleges that the assets of the Congress leader surged from ₹10 crore to ₹15 crore between 2022 and 2024, while his loan amount decreased to zero.
The BJP leader contends that there has been a "loan scam" under Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and has implicated the Kangra Bank in the affair.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Congress Alleges PM Modi's 48-Hour Meditation Trip Breaches Model Code, Urges EC to Halt Broadcast
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: The Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to bypass the Model Code of Conduct with his planned 48-hour meditation excursion in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari starting May 30. The party urged the Election Commission to ensure that the media does not broadcast the event, citing violations of the model code of conduct.
According to news agency PTI, a delegation comprising Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Abhishek Singhvi, and Syed Naseer Hussain met with the Election Commission and submitted a memorandum along with 27 other complaints alleging model code violations by the BJP in recent days.
The Congress asserted that Prime Minister Modi's meditation program at Kanyakumari's “Dhyan Mandapam” constituted a “clear violation” of the silence period preceding the June 1 voting, particularly in Modi's Varanasi constituency and other constituencies.