Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Polls to be held on April 19: Complete schedule

ByShobhit Gupta
Mar 16, 2024 03:56 PM IST

The counting of the votes will take place on June 4, announced chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

The voting for the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly will be held in a single phase, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday. As per the announcement, voters will cast their votes on April 19. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4, announced chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Arunachal Pradesh assembly (File )
Arunachal Pradesh assembly (File )

Here's the complete schedule for the Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls:

Issue of notification: March 20

Last date of notification: March 27

Scrutiny of nomination: March 28

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: March 30

Date of poll: April 19

Results: June 4

The election body has directed the enforcement agencies to be impartial and transparent for a smooth and fair polling ensuring a level-playing field, the CEC said.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP retained power by winning 41 seats and formed government under chief minister Pema Khandu, while, Janata Dal (United) won seven, NPP won five, Congress - four, Peoples Party of Arunachal Pradesh - one and the remaining two seats were secured by Independents.

Read here: BJP announces candidates for all 60 seats for Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls

Meanwhile, the BJP announced candidates for all 60 seats for the assembly elections. The party has fielded C, Khandu from the Mukto seat, the same seat he represented in 2019, while his deputy Chowna Mein would fight from his home constituency, Chowkham.

Significantly, the BJP dropped 14 of its sitting MLAs, including three ministers in the present cabinet. The ministers left out are home minister Bamang Felix (Nyapin), industries minister Tumke Bagra (Alo West) and agriculture minister Tage Taki (Ziro Hapoli).

Congress and other parties like the National People’s Party are yet to announce their candidates for the assembly election.

