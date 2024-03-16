Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date LIVE updates: EC to announce poll schedule at 3 pm today

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date LIVE updates: The Election Commission of India will announce the dates of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday, March 16, at 3 pm. The ECI announced that the polling schedule for the general elections will be announced on a televised live conference this afternoon....Read More

The Election Commission said in a post on X on Friday that the press conference to announce the polling schedule in India will be held at 3 pm today. The elections will be scheduled in April-May of this year, while the term of the current government is set to end on June 16.

The previous Lok Sabha election schedule was announced on March 10 by the ECI, and polling was conducted in seven phases across the country, starting from April 11. The counting of the votes was done on May 23.

Nearly 97 crore people are eligible to cast vote in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling BJP won 303 seats while Congress got 52 seats. The BJP-led NDA has expressed confidence for the upcoming polls as well, hoping to win over 300 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the eve of the announcement of the upcoming general elections, said that NDA is expected to break all records when it comes to vote share.

While addressing a massive public meeting in Kerala, PM Modi on Friday asserted that the “lotus is going to bloom”, and the BJP-led NDA would secure power at the Centre by surpassing previous records in the upcoming polls. He urged Kerala voters to convert their "substantial support" into votes so that the BJP wins seats in the double digits in the state.