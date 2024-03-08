Bhupesh Baghel, Shashi Tharoor, KC Venugopal among Congress candidates for 2024 polls. Check full list
Congress Lok Sabha 2024 candidates list: The names of the candidates were cleared during the party's Central Election Committee meeting on Thursday.
Congress Lok Sabha 2024 candidates list: The Congress on Friday released its first list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The party announced the candidates for Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Telangana, and Tripura.
Of the 39 candidates announced, 15 are from the general caste and 24 are from SC/ST/minorities.
"...Our priority is to win the maximum Lok Sabha seats to defeat PM Modi in this next elections. Our target is to win the maximum number of parliament seats for the Congress party..." Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said after the announcement of the names.
The names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections were cleared during the Congress party's Central Election Committee meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, and general secretary KC Venugopal were present during the meeting. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined the meeting via Zoom.
The suspense over whether Rahul Gandhi will contest a second seat from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi remains. The Congress has said that the remaining states will be taken up for discussion in the next meetings.
Also Read | Pehli naukri pakki to 30 lakh jobs: Rahul Gandhi announces Congress' 5 poll promises for youth
The party will hold its second Election Committee meeting on March 11 to discuss the names of candidates in the remaining state for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Check the full list of Congress candidates for Lok Sabha elections:
Chhattisgarh
Jangrir-Champa (SC): Shivkumar Dahariya
Korba: Jyotsana Mahant
Rajnandgaon: Bhupesh Baghel
Durg: Rajendra Sahu
Raipur: Vikas Upadhayay
Mahasamund: Tamrdhwaj Sahu
Karnataka
Bijapur (SC): HR Algur
Haveri: Anandaswamy Gaddadevara Math
Shivamogga: Geetha Shivarajkumar
Hassan: Shreyas Patel
Tumkur: SP Muddahanumegowda
Mandya: Venkataramegowda (Star Chandru)
Bangalore Rural: DK Suresh
Kerala
Kasaragod: Rajmohan Unnithan
Kannur: K Sudhakaran
Vadakara: Shafi Parambil
Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi
Kozhikode: MK Raghavan
Palakkad: VK Sreekandan
Alathur (SC): Ramya Haridas
Thrissur: K Muraleedharan
Chalakudy: Benny Behanan
Ernakulam: Hibi Eden
Idukki: Dean Kuriakose
Alappuzha: KC Venugopal
Mavelikkara (SC): K Suresh
Pathanamthitta: Anto Antony
Attingal: Adoor Prakash
Thiruvananthapuram: Shashi Tharoor
Lakshadweep
Lakshadweep (ST): Mohd Hamdullaha Sayeed
Meghalaya
Shillong (ST): Vincent H Pala
Tura (ST): Saleng A Sangma
Nagaland
Nagaland: S Supongmeren Jamir
Sikkim
Sikkim: Gopal Chettri
Telangana
Zahirabad: Suresh Kumar Shetkar
Nalgonda: Raghuveer Kunduru
Mahbubnagar: Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy
Mahabubabad (ST): Balram Naik Porika
Tripura
Tripura West: Ashish Kumar Saha
Get Current Updates on India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world