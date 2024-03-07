Pehli naukri pakki to 30 lakh jobs: Rahul Gandhi announces Congress' 5 poll promises for youth

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday announced five major promises from the manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha election -- especially for the youth. As he addressed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi said if the Congress is voted to power it will create 30 lakh government jobs, will ensure guaranteed apprenticeship of all degree/diploma holders with a stipend of ₹1 lakh per year Rahul Gandhi on Thursday announced Congress's five election promises for the youth.

Bharti Bharosa, Pehli Naukri Pakki, Paper leak se mukti, Gig economy mein Samajik Suraksha, Yuva Roshni: What are Cong's 5 promises for youth

Bharti Bharosa (Employment guarantee): Congress will fill 30 lakh vacant posts in the central government in a time-bound manner. There will be a clear timeline from the examination date to the appointment.

Pehli naukri pakki (1st job guaranteed): The Congress will bring a law for Right to Apprenticeship in which every degree or diploma holder below 24 years will get apprenticeship training in the government or private sector. The stipend will be ₹8,500 per month and ₹1 lakh per year.

"We brought MNREGA which benefitted lakhs of people. Pehli naukri pakki is going to be a scheme like that," Rahul Gandhi said in Rajasthan.

Paper leak se mukti ( Free from paper leak): Congress will bring a law to guarantee no paper leak. If there is any paper leak incident, legal action will be taken.

Gig economy mein samajik suraksha (Social security for gig workers): New laws for better work conditions and social security to gig workers. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Rahul Gandhi interacted with truck drivers, mechanics, carpenters, delivery persons, taxi drivers and listened to their woes. “We brought a law for gig workers in Rajasthan. We are going to bring this across the country this time. These gig workers must get pension,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Yuva Roshni: ₹5,000 crore national fund distributed across each district as a startup fund to youth. People below 40 years of age will be able to avail of this fund. “Narendra Modi ji did Make in India, Startup India but it made no difference because only the rich got the benefits,” Rahul Gandhi said.