Rahul Gandhi promises jobs to youths, MSP for farmers if Congress voted to power

Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan on Thursday made a series of promises from filling 3 million vacant posts in government to Rs.1 lakh a year apprenticeship for youths after graduation if his party is voted to power in the coming Lok Sabha election. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(Congress/X)

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Gandhi promised ‘five justices’ to youths, including filling government vacancies, permanent jobs, freedom from recruitment exam paper leaks, social security for gig workers and a startup fund for youths below 40 years of age.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Gandhi also promised a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops to farmers, social security for gig workers and a Rs.5,000 crore fund for startups. He also assured that a law would be enacted to curb government recruitment examination question paper leaks.

Also Read | In manifesto, Congress to woo women, gig workers, MSMEs

“Congress has given a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) to farmers in its manifesto,” he said.

He said that the Congress would provide the right to employment. Every young diploma and degree holder in the country will have the right to apprenticeships in the private and government sectors, said Gandhi. “They will get a one-year apprenticeship during which they will be paid Rs.1 lakh in a year,” he said.

Gandhi also promised the implementation of a social security law for gig workers such as drivers, guards and delivery boys, as has been introduced in Rajasthan.

“In Rajasthan, a law was made for their protection, their pension, their social security. We will implement the same law which was made in Rajasthan across the country,” Gandhi said.

Also Read | Opposition-ruled states, Rahul Gandhi bet big on elusive caste surveys

On the paper leak issue, he promised that Congress would standardise the government recruitment exam process and stop its outsourcing.

Gandhi once again reiterated the need for a caste census and assured a census if Congress came to power. “A majority of the population, including OBCs [Other Backward Classes], tribals, Dalits, minorities and poor general castes are not getting participation in the country. And, there is a need for caste census in the country, which Congress will get done after being voted to power,” Gandhi said.

He alleged that the Centre has closed all doors for youths. Youths aspired to get into the army, but the Centre brought the Agniveer Scheme, privatised the public sectors, and shut down government schools and hospitals, Gandhi said.