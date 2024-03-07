 In manifesto, Congress to woo women, gig workers, MSMEs | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / In manifesto, Congress to woo women, gig workers, MSMEs

In manifesto, Congress to woo women, gig workers, MSMEs

BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
Mar 07, 2024 05:08 AM IST

The party may also repackage the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) programme – which found few takers during the 2019 elections.

The Congress manifesto is likely to feature a plan to give gig workers comprehensive social security cover, a road map to revamp the Goods and Services Tax (GST) with simplified structures to benefit small businesses and may also promise amendments to cut federal agencies’ overarching powers, party officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

**EDS: IMAGE VIA @kharge POSTED ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6, 2024** New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge receives the party's draft manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by the Congress Manifesto Committee. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_06_2024_000344A)
The party may also repackage the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) programme – which found few takers during the 2019 elections – and offer 6,000 per month to the eldest woman in the country’s 20% poorest families.

The Congress’ manifesto committee handed over the draft manifesto to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday.

A senior member of the Congress manifesto panel said the party will reaffirm its commitment to a universal basic income scheme. “The bottom 20% of the population needs income support to match the basic income of 6,000 per month, which may be given to the eldest woman of the household,” said the person.

The Congress will also keep open the possibility of providing reservations for women in government jobs, said other members involved in framing the manifesto.

The social security cover for gig workers, which may be offered as a right-based law, will likely encompass pension, disability and life insurance. The plan has been modeled on a law that former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot implemented in the state last year.

Social security will be funded by a small contribution from the gig workers and a larger portion from the central government, said a person aware of the plan.

To be sure, the Narendra Modi-led Union government laid down provisions for social security for gig workers in the Code on Social Security, 2020. However, this law hasn’t been implemented yet. The central law recognised gig workers and provided for framing of suitable social security schemes on matters relating to life and disability cover, accident insurance, health and maternity benefits, old age protection, among others.

The manifesto committee has also proposed “radical” GST reforms to benefit micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). “We are not asking for a repeal of the GST. But, in the manifesto, we will talk about radically reforming the indirect tax regime to provide MSMEs a fair and level-playing field. The tax structure will be simplified,” said another panel member.

Officials also said the party aims to nearly double the number of existing scholarships for students and offer a “matriculation-to-PhD scholarship package” for students from SC, ST and OBC communities. On the economic front, the party will keep its eyes trained on creating jobs and attracting more private investment. Another Congress functionary who joined Rahul Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Tuesday, said, “Our manifesto will promise legal amendments to cut some arbitrary powers of federal agencies. In our meetings with stakeholders, many pointed out that ED and IT have been given sweeping powers to arrest anyone and that has set it a climate of fear.”

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 07, 2024
