Congress announces 1st list for 2024 election: Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad

The Congress on Friday announced the first list of 39 candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The list featured prominent leaders like Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon, Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram. Among the other prominent candidates, DK Suresh will be contesting from Bangalore Rural, K Sudhakaran from Kannur. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal will contest from Alappuzha. Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Wayanad, the Congress announced the 1st list of 39 candidates on Friday. (REUTERS)

Congress 1st list of 39 candidates: Check all names

Out of the 39 candidates, 15 are from the general caste and 24 are from SC/ST/minorities. As the first list was announced, the Congress leadership said senior leadership put much thought behind the judicious mix.

Congress 1st list of 39 candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha election

The names were finalised after the 1st meeting of the central election committee that took place on Thursday under the leadership of president Mallikarjun Kharge. Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting through a Zoom call.

As the suspense over whether Rahul Gandhi will contest a second seat and whether that will be Uttar Pradesh's Amethi is not yet over, the party said the remaining states will be taken up for discussion in the next meetings.

"in the last few weeks, we have been going on an aggressive path for the election campaign. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has reached Gujarat and it will end in Mumbai. On March 17, there will be a massive rally on that day to which all INDIA party leaders have been invited. The Congress president is writing a letter to all INDIA partners. We have also announced several promises -- a law for MSP, caste census, social security for gig workers etc. We announced 5 promises for the youth of the country -- Bharti Bharosa, pehli naukri pakki, yuva roshni, papek leak se mukti," KC Venugopal said before announcing the name of the 39 candidates.

"I am honoured and humbled that the Congress party has given me an opportunity to defend my seat...I look forward to a fair and effective contest. in 15 years of politics, I never needed to spend one day of negative campaigning," Shashi Tharoor said after his name was announced.

On Delhi seats for which names have not been finalised, KC Venugopal said the party is only looking for the best of the candidates and there is no conflict. The tickets are being given only on the basis of winnability, Venugopal added.