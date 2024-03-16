Check full schedule of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, world's largest democratic exercise

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, with the first and last phases of polling on April 19 and June 1, respectively, the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared on Saturday. With 96.8 crore eligible voters, including 47.1 crore women, this will be the largest democratic exercise in the world. A whopping 96.8 crore people are eligible to vote, as per the Election Commission (Representational/PTI)

The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 4, the poll panel added.

Check the full schedule:

Phase No. of constituencies (States/UTs) Gazette Notification Last date to file nominations Date for scrutiny of nominations Last date to withdraw candidature Poll date 1 102 (21) March 20 March 27 March 28 March 30 April 19 2 89 (13) March 28 April 4 April 5 (For J&K: April 6) April 8 April 26 3 94 (12) April 12 April 19 April 20 April 22 May 7 4 96 (10) April 18 April 25 April 26 April 29 May 13 5 49 (8) April 26 May 3 May 4 May 6 May 20 6 57 (7) April 29 May 6 May 7 May 9 May 25 7 57 (8) May 7 May 14 May 15 May 17 June 1

It must be noted here that the number of constituencies in the table given above is 544. When this was pointed out to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, he explained that one seat in the northeastern state of Manipur will poll twice, and hence the discrepancy.