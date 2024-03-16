 Check full schedule of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, world's largest democratic exercise | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Check full schedule of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, world's largest democratic exercise

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 16, 2024 04:58 PM IST

The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 4.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, with the first and last phases of polling on April 19 and June 1, respectively, the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared on Saturday. With 96.8 crore eligible voters, including 47.1 crore women, this will be the largest democratic exercise in the world.

A whopping 96.8 crore people are eligible to vote, as per the Election Commission (Representational/PTI)
Click here for live updates

The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 4, the poll panel added.

Check the full schedule:

PhaseNo. of constituencies (States/UTs)Gazette NotificationLast date to file nominationsDate for scrutiny of nominationsLast date to withdraw candidaturePoll date
1102 (21)March 20March 27March 28March 30April 19
289 (13)March 28April 4April 5 (For J&K: April 6)April 8April 26
394 (12)April 12April 19April 20April 22May 7
496 (10)April 18April 25April 26April 29May 13
549 (8)April 26May 3May 4May 6May 20
657 (7)April 29May 6May 7May 9May 25
757 (8)May 7May 14May 15May 17June 1

It must be noted here that the number of constituencies in the table given above is 544. When this was pointed out to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, he explained that one seat in the northeastern state of Manipur will poll twice, and hence the discrepancy.

 

 

 

Follow Us On