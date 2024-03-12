 Congress names 43 candidates for Lok Sabha elections | Full list | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Congress names 43 candidates for Lok Sabha elections | Full list

Congress names 43 candidates for Lok Sabha elections | Full list

ByHT News Desk
Mar 12, 2024 07:47 PM IST

The Congress on Tuesday released its second list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Prominent names in the list included the likes of Congress leader Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi(Hindustan Times)
A total of 12 candidates have been announced from Assam, whereas 10 candidates have been announced from Madhya Pradesh, 7 from Gujarat, 10 from Rajasthan, three from Uttarakhand and one from Daman and Diu.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, “We have already announced our first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Today, we are going to announce the second list. Yesterday, CEC met and cleared the list of around 43 names from Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan.”

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has fielded Nakul Nath who is the son of a senior party leader Kamal Nath from the Chhindwara constituency. Pankaj Ahirwar will contest from Tikamgarh whereas Phool Singh Baraiya has been fielded from Bhind.

Other names that have been announced include Porlal Kharte from Khargone, Ramu Tekam from Betul, Rajendra Malviya from Dewas, and Radheshyam Muvel from Dhar.

In Assam, Gaurav Gogoi has been fielded from the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat.

Check out the full list here:

Sl. No.StatesLok Sabha seatName of candidate
1AssamKokrajhar - STGarjan Masshary
2AssamDhubriRakibul Hassan
3AssamBarpetaDeep Bayan
4AssamDarrang - UdalguriMadhab Rajbanshi
5AssamGuwahatiMira Barthakur Goswami
6AssamDiphu - STJoyram Engleng
7AssamKarimganjHafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury
8AssamSilchar - SCSurjya Kanta Sarkar
9AssamNagaonPradyut Bordoloi
10AssamKazirangaRoselina Tirkey
11AssamSonitpurPrem Lal Ganju
12AssamJorhatGaurav Gogoi
13GujaratKachchhNitishbhai Lalan
14GujaratBanaskantha Geniben Thakur
15GujaratAhmedabad EastRohan Gupta
16GujaratAhmedabad WestBharat Makwana
17GujaratPorbandarLalitbhai Vasoya
18GujaratBardoliSiddharth Chaudhary
19GujaratValsadAnantbhai Patel
20Madhya PradeshBhindPhool Singh Baraiya
21Madhya PradeshTikamgarhPankaj Ahirwar
22Madhya PradeshSantaSiddharth Kushwaha
23Madhya PradeshSidhiKamleshwar Patel
24Madhya PradeshMandlaOmkar Singh Markam
25Madhya PradeshChhindwaraNakul Nath
26Madhya PradeshDewasRajednra Malviya
27Madhya PradeshDharRadheshyam Muvel
28Madhya PradeshKhargonePorlal Kharte
29Madhya PradeshBetulRamu Tekam
30RajasthanBikanerGovind Ram Meghwal 
31RajasthanChuruRahul Kaswan
32RajasthanJhunjhunuBrijendra Ola
33RajasthanAlwarLalit Yadav
34RajasthanBharatpurSanjana Jatav
35RajasthanTonkHarish Chandra Meena
36RajasthanJodhpurKaran Singh Uchiyarda 
37RajasthanJalore Vaibhav Gehlot
38RajasthanUdaipurTarachand Meena
39RajasthanChittorgarhUdaylal Ajana
40UttarakhandTehri GarhwalJot Singh Guntsola
41UttarakhandGarhwalGanesh Godiyal
42UttarakhandAlmoraPradeep Tamta
43Daman & Diu Ketan Dahyabhai Patel

On March 8, the Congress had announced its first list of candidates. Rahul Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel and Shashi Tharoor were among the prominent candidates announced by the grand old party.

Tuesday, March 12, 2024
