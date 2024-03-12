Congress names 43 candidates for Lok Sabha elections | Full list

The Congress on Tuesday released its second list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Prominent names in the list included the likes of Congress leader Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi(Hindustan Times)

A total of 12 candidates have been announced from Assam, whereas 10 candidates have been announced from Madhya Pradesh, 7 from Gujarat, 10 from Rajasthan, three from Uttarakhand and one from Daman and Diu.



Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, “We have already announced our first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Today, we are going to announce the second list. Yesterday, CEC met and cleared the list of around 43 names from Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

READ | Lok Sabha polls: Congress names Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot in 2nd list

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has fielded Nakul Nath who is the son of a senior party leader Kamal Nath from the Chhindwara constituency. Pankaj Ahirwar will contest from Tikamgarh whereas Phool Singh Baraiya has been fielded from Bhind.

Other names that have been announced include Porlal Kharte from Khargone, Ramu Tekam from Betul, Rajendra Malviya from Dewas, and Radheshyam Muvel from Dhar.

In Assam, Gaurav Gogoi has been fielded from the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat.

Check out the full list here:

Sl. No. States Lok Sabha seat Name of candidate 1 Assam Kokrajhar - ST Garjan Masshary 2 Assam Dhubri Rakibul Hassan 3 Assam Barpeta Deep Bayan 4 Assam Darrang - Udalguri Madhab Rajbanshi 5 Assam Guwahati Mira Barthakur Goswami 6 Assam Diphu - ST Joyram Engleng 7 Assam Karimganj Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury 8 Assam Silchar - SC Surjya Kanta Sarkar 9 Assam Nagaon Pradyut Bordoloi 10 Assam Kaziranga Roselina Tirkey 11 Assam Sonitpur Prem Lal Ganju 12 Assam Jorhat Gaurav Gogoi 13 Gujarat Kachchh Nitishbhai Lalan 14 Gujarat Banaskantha Geniben Thakur 15 Gujarat Ahmedabad East Rohan Gupta 16 Gujarat Ahmedabad West Bharat Makwana 17 Gujarat Porbandar Lalitbhai Vasoya 18 Gujarat Bardoli Siddharth Chaudhary 19 Gujarat Valsad Anantbhai Patel 20 Madhya Pradesh Bhind Phool Singh Baraiya 21 Madhya Pradesh Tikamgarh Pankaj Ahirwar 22 Madhya Pradesh Santa Siddharth Kushwaha 23 Madhya Pradesh Sidhi Kamleshwar Patel 24 Madhya Pradesh Mandla Omkar Singh Markam 25 Madhya Pradesh Chhindwara Nakul Nath 26 Madhya Pradesh Dewas Rajednra Malviya 27 Madhya Pradesh Dhar Radheshyam Muvel 28 Madhya Pradesh Khargone Porlal Kharte 29 Madhya Pradesh Betul Ramu Tekam 30 Rajasthan Bikaner Govind Ram Meghwal 31 Rajasthan Churu Rahul Kaswan 32 Rajasthan Jhunjhunu Brijendra Ola 33 Rajasthan Alwar Lalit Yadav 34 Rajasthan Bharatpur Sanjana Jatav 35 Rajasthan Tonk Harish Chandra Meena 36 Rajasthan Jodhpur Karan Singh Uchiyarda 37 Rajasthan Jalore Vaibhav Gehlot 38 Rajasthan Udaipur Tarachand Meena 39 Rajasthan Chittorgarh Udaylal Ajana 40 Uttarakhand Tehri Garhwal Jot Singh Guntsola 41 Uttarakhand Garhwal Ganesh Godiyal 42 Uttarakhand Almora Pradeep Tamta 43 Daman & Diu Ketan Dahyabhai Patel

On March 8, the Congress had announced its first list of candidates. Rahul Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel and Shashi Tharoor were among the prominent candidates announced by the grand old party.