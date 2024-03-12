Congress names 43 candidates for Lok Sabha elections | Full list
Prominent names in the list included the likes of Congress leader Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.
The Congress on Tuesday released its second list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Prominent names in the list included the likes of Congress leader Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.
A total of 12 candidates have been announced from Assam, whereas 10 candidates have been announced from Madhya Pradesh, 7 from Gujarat, 10 from Rajasthan, three from Uttarakhand and one from Daman and Diu.
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, “We have already announced our first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Today, we are going to announce the second list. Yesterday, CEC met and cleared the list of around 43 names from Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan.”
READ | Lok Sabha polls: Congress names Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot in 2nd list
In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has fielded Nakul Nath who is the son of a senior party leader Kamal Nath from the Chhindwara constituency. Pankaj Ahirwar will contest from Tikamgarh whereas Phool Singh Baraiya has been fielded from Bhind.
Other names that have been announced include Porlal Kharte from Khargone, Ramu Tekam from Betul, Rajendra Malviya from Dewas, and Radheshyam Muvel from Dhar.
In Assam, Gaurav Gogoi has been fielded from the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat.
Check out the full list here:
|Sl. No.
|States
|Lok Sabha seat
|Name of candidate
|1
|Assam
|Kokrajhar - ST
|Garjan Masshary
|2
|Assam
|Dhubri
|Rakibul Hassan
|3
|Assam
|Barpeta
|Deep Bayan
|4
|Assam
|Darrang - Udalguri
|Madhab Rajbanshi
|5
|Assam
|Guwahati
|Mira Barthakur Goswami
|6
|Assam
|Diphu - ST
|Joyram Engleng
|7
|Assam
|Karimganj
|Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury
|8
|Assam
|Silchar - SC
|Surjya Kanta Sarkar
|9
|Assam
|Nagaon
|Pradyut Bordoloi
|10
|Assam
|Kaziranga
|Roselina Tirkey
|11
|Assam
|Sonitpur
|Prem Lal Ganju
|12
|Assam
|Jorhat
|Gaurav Gogoi
|13
|Gujarat
|Kachchh
|Nitishbhai Lalan
|14
|Gujarat
|Banaskantha
|Geniben Thakur
|15
|Gujarat
|Ahmedabad East
|Rohan Gupta
|16
|Gujarat
|Ahmedabad West
|Bharat Makwana
|17
|Gujarat
|Porbandar
|Lalitbhai Vasoya
|18
|Gujarat
|Bardoli
|Siddharth Chaudhary
|19
|Gujarat
|Valsad
|Anantbhai Patel
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|Bhind
|Phool Singh Baraiya
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|Tikamgarh
|Pankaj Ahirwar
|22
|Madhya Pradesh
|Santa
|Siddharth Kushwaha
|23
|Madhya Pradesh
|Sidhi
|Kamleshwar Patel
|24
|Madhya Pradesh
|Mandla
|Omkar Singh Markam
|25
|Madhya Pradesh
|Chhindwara
|Nakul Nath
|26
|Madhya Pradesh
|Dewas
|Rajednra Malviya
|27
|Madhya Pradesh
|Dhar
|Radheshyam Muvel
|28
|Madhya Pradesh
|Khargone
|Porlal Kharte
|29
|Madhya Pradesh
|Betul
|Ramu Tekam
|30
|Rajasthan
|Bikaner
|Govind Ram Meghwal
|31
|Rajasthan
|Churu
|Rahul Kaswan
|32
|Rajasthan
|Jhunjhunu
|Brijendra Ola
|33
|Rajasthan
|Alwar
|Lalit Yadav
|34
|Rajasthan
|Bharatpur
|Sanjana Jatav
|35
|Rajasthan
|Tonk
|Harish Chandra Meena
|36
|Rajasthan
|Jodhpur
|Karan Singh Uchiyarda
|37
|Rajasthan
|Jalore
|Vaibhav Gehlot
|38
|Rajasthan
|Udaipur
|Tarachand Meena
|39
|Rajasthan
|Chittorgarh
|Udaylal Ajana
|40
|Uttarakhand
|Tehri Garhwal
|Jot Singh Guntsola
|41
|Uttarakhand
|Garhwal
|Ganesh Godiyal
|42
|Uttarakhand
|Almora
|Pradeep Tamta
|43
|Daman & Diu
|Ketan Dahyabhai Patel
On March 8, the Congress had announced its first list of candidates. Rahul Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel and Shashi Tharoor were among the prominent candidates announced by the grand old party.
Get Current Updates on India News, Haryana CM News live, CAA India Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.