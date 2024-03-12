Lok Sabha polls: Congress names Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot in 2nd list

New Delhi: The Congress party has released its second list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi are some of the prominent names mentioned in the list. Congress leader Kamal Nath with his son Nakul Nath. (ANI file photo)

"We have already announced our first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Today, we are going to announce the second list. Yesterday, CEC met and cleared the list of around 43 names from Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan," said KC Venugopal on Tuesday as he announced the names.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

KC Venugopal said that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi will contest from Assam's Jorhat, Nakul Nath will contest from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, Rahul Kaswa will contest from Rajasthan's Churu and Vaibhav Gehlot from Jalore.

"In this list, out of the 43 candidates, 10 are General candidates, 13 OBC candidates, 10 SC candidates, 9 ST candidates and 1 Muslim candidate," KC Venugopal added.

Also read: Bhupesh Baghel, Shashi Tharoor, KC Venugopal among Congress candidates for 2024 polls. Check full list

Nakul Nath is the sitting MP from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara. He had declared in January that he would contest from his family stronghold.

Days after his remarks, there were rumours that he and his father Kamal Nath were planning their exit from the Congress party. There was speculation that they were in touch with the BJP.

Also read: Congress' 1st Lok Sabha polls list focuses on minorities, youth. Key takeaways

Kamal Nath's confidante had claimed they were insulted in the party. However, later, the duo dismissed the rumours.

Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 general elections. He lost to BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from Jodhpur.

Also read: Highlights: Rahul Gandhi to fight Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad, Amethi seat uncertain

Gaurav Gogoi is the son of late Congress leader Tarun Gogoi. He has been representing the Kaliabor constituency in the Lok Sabha since 2014. This time, he has changed his seat.