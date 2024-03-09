Congress' 1st Lok Sabha polls list focuses on minorities, youth. Key takeaways

The Congress on Friday announced its first list of 39 candidates across eight states and a union territory for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The names have been announced for Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Telangana, and Tripura.

Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Pawan Khera and Ajay Maken in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)