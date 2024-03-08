Congress's 5 questions to PM Modi on Women's Day: ‘Videos have emerged of…’

As the world celebrates International Women's Day today, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh issued a pointed statement aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising crucial questions on women's issues across India. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (PTI Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, began by highlighting the dire situation in Manipur, a state plagued by what he termed as "virtual civil war" for over a year.

“Videos have emerged of women being assaulted and paraded naked - in a state that is experiencing a double-Anyay regime of BJP in the State and the Centre. Why has the Prime Minister not even bothered to visit the state?” he asked.

Ramesh further questioned Modi's silence on allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“What is the Prime Minister’s stance on this issue? Does Modi consider Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh a member of ‘Modi ka Parivar?’” Ramesh posted on X, referring to BJP's aggressive campaign to counter RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's jibe at Prime Minister Modi.

Ramesh also accused the Modi government of failing to tackle the rising prices of essential commodities and demanded clarity on the Prime Minister's plan to alleviate the burden on households.

“⁠Modi hain to mehengai hain! There has been rapid rise in the prices of food and essential items. Does the Prime Minister have a plan to shield households from the brunt of this price rise?” he wrote.

Terming Modi's regime as ‘Anyay kaal’ (era of injustice), Ramesh raised concerns about the impact of the high unemployment rate on women job seekers.

“The percentage of women in the labor force is now 20% lower than it was under Dr Manmohan Singh - a trend that can undermine the economy’s long term potential. Does the Prime Minister have a solution to bring women back into the economic mainstream?” he added.

The Congress leader also questioned the efficacy of the "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" Yojana, alleging that a significant portion of its budget is allocated to advertisements rather than meaningful initiatives to address female infanticide and promote education.

“Does the Prime Minister have a more meaningful vision to stop female infanticide and promote women’s education? Or is the issue just another opportunity to slap his face on an advertisement and give him another means for branding himself?” he said.

“The women of India demand and deserve answers. BJP Hatao, Beti Bachao!”