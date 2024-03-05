Congress counters BJP's ‘Modi ka Parivar’ with query on Brij Bhushan, Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday criticised BJP's 'Modi ka Parivar' campaign, asking the party if fugitive economic offenders like Nirav Modi and Vijaya Mallaya are also part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's family. BJP leaders Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Anil Sharma during the launch of 'Hum Hai Narendra Modi ka Parivar' campaign, in New Delhi. (PTI file photo)

Reacting to Lalu Yadav's 'Modi has no family' jibe, several BJP leaders added the Modi ka Parivar (Modi's family) suffix to their names on social media websites.

Congress leader Pawan Khera today said whether BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexual harassment, is also Modi's family.

"Were not Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Pawan Singh, Nirav Modi, and Vijay Mallya also Modi ka parivar?” he said.

Pawan Singh, a Bhopuri singer, withdrew from the Lok Sabha elections a day after the BJP named him as its candidate for West Bengal's Asansol. His decision came after the ruling Trinamool Congress accused him of depicting women in a vulgar way in his music videos.

Vijaya Mallya and Nirav Modi, both economic offenders, outfoxed Indian agencies and escaped abroad.

Lalu Yadav had also called Narendra Modi a fake Hindu. Today, Tejashwi Yadav defended his father's remark, saying he got his daughter tonsured according to Hindu traditions, but PM Modi didn't do so when his mother passed away.

"We are a devout Hindu family with a temple at our home where Aarti is performed every morning and evening. I got my daughter to undergo the mundan (tonsure) ceremony. Why the PM chose not to follow the well established tradition, is for him to answer," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today slammed Lalu's remark.

"When I oppose familism and say that it is against democracy and not allowing new talent to emerge, they say 'Modi has no family'. Do they have the license to steal? I have seen CMs who have family members on high posts in their respective states. Is this democracy? They say their fight is against Modi's ideology. They say Modi has no family. Is this an ideological battle? I will tell you what an ideological battle is - they say family first, Modi says nation first," he said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI