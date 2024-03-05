Tejashwi Yadav defends Lalu Yadav's over 'Modi not true Hindu' jab: 'Got daughter's mundan done'

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday reacted to the row triggered by his father Lalu Yadav's ‘no family’ jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to divert attention with its 'Modi ka Parivaar' rhetoric. Patna: Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD MLA Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference at his residence.(PTI)

Lalu Yadav earlier this week said Modi was not a true Hindu because he didn't tonsure his head after his mother passed away. He also said that Modi had no family. In response to the personal attack, several BJP leaders added 'Modi ka Parivaar' suffix on their social media account names to show solidarity with the Prime Minister.

Tejashwi Yadav today said that he is glad to know that his father Lalu Yadav had such an impact on the BJP.

"I am glad that the words of Lalu ji have so much impact. But what about issues like poverty and unemployment that he had raised? He spoke of so many things," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Tejashwi Yadav said if PM Modi treats the entire nation as his family, why his government crushed the farmers' protests near Delhi.

Reacting to his father's Modi not a true Hindu remark, he said he got his daughter tonsured as per Hindu traditions but the Prime Minister didn't when his mother passed away.

"We are a devout Hindu family with a temple at our home where Aarti is performed every morning and evening. I got my daughter to undergo the mundan (tonsure) ceremony. Why the PM chose not to follow the well established tradition, is for him to answer," Yadav said.

PM Modi reacts to Lalu Yadav's remark in Telangana

Meanwhile, PM Modi today reacted to Lalu Yadav's jibe.

"When I oppose familism and say that it is against democracy and not allowing new talent to emerge, they say 'Modi has no family'. Do they have the license to steal? I have seen CMs who have family members on high posts in their respective states. Is this democracy? They say their fight is against Modi's ideology. They say Modi has no family. Is this an ideological battle? I will tell you what an ideological battle is - they say family first, Modi says nation first," he said.

Nirmala Sitharaman slams Lalu Yadav

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said such remarks weren't expected froma senior leader like Lalu Prasad Yadav. She said the remark is highly condemnable.

"He (Lalu Prasad) has spent decades in politics and was also a CM of the state. People don't expect such comments from a senior leader like him. It disheartens the people. One has to maintain dignity in politics. The BJP has given a befitting reply to the RJD chief for making such comments against the PM," she added.

With inputs from PTI