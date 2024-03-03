 'Modi didn't even get tonsured on mother's death', Lalu calls PM a ‘fake’ Hindu | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / 'Narendra Modi didn't even get tonsured on mother's death', Lalu Yadav labels PM ‘fake’ Hindu

'Narendra Modi didn't even get tonsured on mother's death', Lalu Yadav labels PM ‘fake’ Hindu

ByHT News Desk
Mar 03, 2024 09:00 PM IST

Lalu Yadav said, "Hindu people get tonsured even on the death of their acquaintances, but he ( Narendra Modi) did not do this even on the death of his mother."

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of being a fake Hindu and spreading hatred.

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav addresses during 'Jan Vishwas Rally', in Patna, Sunday, March 3, 2024.(PTI)
Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav addresses during 'Jan Vishwas Rally', in Patna, Sunday, March 3, 2024.(PTI)

Addressing the party's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' in Patna, Lalu Yadav said, "Narendra Modi is not a Hindu! Hindu people get tonsured on the death of their acquaintances, but he (Modi) did not do this even on the death of his mother."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a direct assault on the Congress-RJD alliance in Bihar. He said that the opposition coalition had exploited its social justice image for marginalised sections as a "shield to justify" corruption and dynastic politics.

"Modi talks about dynastic politics, but what is dynastic politics? You (Modi) should explain why don't you have children?" Lalu Yadav said.

‘Does he not feel ashamed?’: RJD chief Lalu Yadav slams Nitish Kumar

Lalu Prasad Yadav also took on Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, pointing out that Kumar wasn't criticised by his party when he broke the alliance in 2017. He questioned if the JD-U chief feels ashamed about changing sides after the recent return to the NDA fold.

"We never abused him when he broke the alliance with us. We just called him Paltu-Ram at that time. But we made the same mistake again, and Tejashwi made the same mistake again. We knew something was happening in Raj Bhawan. There was nothing wrong with that government (previous Bihar govt). Does he not feel ashamed?"

He appealed to the public to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, saying that the opinion of Bihar resonates with the entire country.

INDIA bloc's show of strength in Patna

RJD's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' was also attended by other opposition leaders such as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Kharge, and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

"Bihar has given lots of great personalities. In the same Gandhi Maidan, leaders of the country have held rallies and meetings. A message went to the whole country from here. Bihar's opinion has so much power that the people of the country imitate what Bihar decides. Tomorrow also, the same is going to happen," Lalu Yadav said.

