PM Modi in Bengal LIVE Updates: ‘Our efforts aimed at state's development,’ says PM

PM Modi in Bengal LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to the states of West Bengal and Bihar today. At Bengal's Krishnanagar, the Prime Minister inaugurated development projects spanning the power, rail, and road sectors. The Prime Minister will initiate the construction of Phase II of the Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station located in the Purulia district. This advanced coal-based thermal power project, employing highly-efficient supercritical technology, signifies a significant stride towards enhancing the country's energy security....Read More
Additionally, the Prime Minister will unveil the Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) system for Unit 7 & 8 of the Mejia Thermal Power Station. Furthermore, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the four-laning road project of the Farakka-Raiganj Section of NH-12, covering a distance of 100 km and costing around ₹1986 crore.
The Prime Minister will dedicate four projects in West Bengal, collectively valued at over ₹940 crore. These projects include the doubling of the Damodar-Mohishila rail line, the introduction of a third line between Rampurhat and Murarai, the doubling of the Bazarsau-Azimganj rail line, and the establishment of a new line connecting Azimganj to Murshidabad.
Later in the day, the PM will visit Bihar's Aurangabad and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹21,400 crore. The Prime Minister will also visit Begusarai. He will inaugurate multiple oil and gas projects worth about ₹1.48 lakh crore.
PM Modi in Bengal LIVE Updates: "Today, we have taken another step towards making West Bengal a 'viksit' state. Yesterday, I was in Arambagh where I inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several development projects worth nearly ₹7,000 crore. And today, I have inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several development projects worth ₹15,000 crore," said PM Modi.
PM Modi in Bengal LIVE Updates: Stringent security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the prime minister's visit to Krishnanagar district.
PM Modi in Bengal LIVE Updates: Union Minister Giriraj Singh said on Saturday , "It doesn't matter if they are in touch or not, the fact remains that the Mahagathbandhan has fallen like a pack of cards, the reason is the ego of RJD. Tejashwi Yadav took out a Jan Vishwas Yatra, and wherever he went, there was an environment of terror- be it breaking the BJP advertisement vehicle in Begusarai or creating an environment of fear wherever he went..."
PM Modi in Bengal LIVE Updates: PM will inaugurate the four-laning of the 100-km-long Farakka-Raiganj section of NH-12, built at ₹1,986 crore in Bengal today.
PM Modi in Bengal LIVE Updates: Preparations are underway in West Bengal's Krishnanagar for PM Modi's public rally
The PM will lay the foundation stone of Damodar Valley Corporation's Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station Phase II (2x660 mw), located in the Purulia district. He will inaugurate the flue gas desulfurisation (FGD) system at Mejia Thermal Power Station, developed at ₹650 crore.
He will also inaugurate the four-laning of the 100-km-long Farakka-Raiganj section of NH-12, built at ₹1,986 crore. (PTI)
PM Modi in Bengal LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day trip to West Bengal. During his visit, he will address rallies in Arambagh and Krishnanagar. Additionally, he will inaugurate various projects worth ₹22,000 crore at separate events. More
PM Modi in Bengal LIVE Updates: At around 2:30 pm, the Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects totalling ₹21,400 crore in Bihar's Aurangabad.
Focusing on bolstering the National Highways network within the state, the Prime Minister will unveil and initiate various National Highway initiatives valued at over ₹18,100 crores. Among these projects are the inauguration of the 63.4 km long two-lane with paved shoulder Jaynagar-Narahia section of NH-227; the section of the six-lane Patna ring road from Kanhauli to Ramnagar on NH-131G; the construction of a 3.2 km long second flyover parallel to the existing one in Kishanganj town; the four-laning of the 47 km long Bakhtiyarpur-Rajauli stretch; and the four-laning of the 55 km long Arra - Parariya section of NH-319.
PM Modi in Bengal LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate development projects at West Bengal's Krishnanagar at 10:30 am
PM Modi in Bengal LIVE Updates: On Saturday, around 10:30 am, the Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Krishnanagar in the Nadia district of West Bengal, where he will be involved in inaugurating, dedicating, and laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects amounting to approximately ₹15,000 crore.
During his visit to Krishnanagar, the Prime Minister will be focusing on various sectors such as power, rail, and road infrastructure.
To enhance the power sector, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station Phase II, which comprises two units of 660 MW each, situated in Raghunathpur, Purulia district.
Additionally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) system for Units 7 & 8 of Mejia Thermal Power Station. This initiative aims to improve environmental standards and reduce pollution.
Furthermore, a significant road project will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, involving the construction of four lanes for the Farakka-Raiganj Section of NH-12 spanning 100 km. With an investment of approximately ₹1986 crore, this project is expected to alleviate traffic congestion, enhance connectivity, and foster socio-economic development in North Bengal and the Northeast region.
In the realm of rail infrastructure, the Prime Minister will dedicate four rail projects in West Bengal, collectively valued at over ₹940 crore. These projects include the doubling of the Damodar-Mohishila rail line, the introduction of a third line between Rampurhat and Murarai, the doubling of the Bazarsau-Azimganj rail line, and the establishment of a new line connecting Azimganj to Murshidabad. These initiatives aim to improve rail connectivity, enhance transportation efficiency, and contribute to regional development.
PM Modi in Bengal LIVE Updates The Prime Minister will visit Bihar's Aurangabad and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹21,400 crore. He will also visit Begusarai and will inaugurate multiple oil and gas projects worth about ₹1.48 lakh crore.
PM Modi in Bengal LIVE Updates: The Prime Minister will dedicate four projects in West Bengal, collectively valued at over ₹940 crore. These projects include the doubling of the Damodar-Mohishila rail line, the introduction of a third line between Rampurhat and Murarai, the doubling of the Bazarsau-Azimganj rail line, and the establishment of a new line connecting Azimganj to Murshidabad.
PM Modi in Bengal LIVE Updates: The Prime Minister will initiate the construction of Phase II of the Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station located in the Purulia district
PM Modi in Bengal LIVE Updates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Raj Bhavan on Friday evening as a courtesy meeting in accordance with protocol. Banerjee also mentioned that during the meeting, she addressed the issue of the state's pending dues with the Prime Minister.
"I mentioned the issues of the state to the prime minister, besides having a chat with him," Banerjee told reporters after the meeting.
Asked about the Centre's dues to the state, which the ruling TMC has been flagging frequently, Banerjee said, "I raised that matter also."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly criticized the Trinamool Congress and other allied parties within the INDIA bloc on Friday regarding the Sandeshkhali case. This case involves numerous women alleging sexual harassment by Trinamool leader Sheikh Shahjahan, who was apprehended on Thursday after evading authorities for nearly 50 days. Modi's remarks mark the first instance of his addressing the longstanding Sandeshkhali issue, which has been ongoing since January 5th. Read More
PM Modi in Bengal LIVE Updates: At West Bengal's Krishnanagar, the PM is set to inaugurate development projects worth ₹15,000 crore.