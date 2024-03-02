PM Modi in Bengal LIVE Updates: ‘Our efforts aimed at state's development,’ says PM

Mar 2, 2024 8:50 AM IST

PM Modi in Bengal LIVE Updates: On Saturday, around 10:30 am, the Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Krishnanagar in the Nadia district of West Bengal, where he will be involved in inaugurating, dedicating, and laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects amounting to approximately ₹15,000 crore.

During his visit to Krishnanagar, the Prime Minister will be focusing on various sectors such as power, rail, and road infrastructure.

To enhance the power sector, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station Phase II, which comprises two units of 660 MW each, situated in Raghunathpur, Purulia district.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) system for Units 7 & 8 of Mejia Thermal Power Station. This initiative aims to improve environmental standards and reduce pollution.

Furthermore, a significant road project will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, involving the construction of four lanes for the Farakka-Raiganj Section of NH-12 spanning 100 km. With an investment of approximately ₹1986 crore, this project is expected to alleviate traffic congestion, enhance connectivity, and foster socio-economic development in North Bengal and the Northeast region.

In the realm of rail infrastructure, the Prime Minister will dedicate four rail projects in West Bengal, collectively valued at over ₹940 crore. These projects include the doubling of the Damodar-Mohishila rail line, the introduction of a third line between Rampurhat and Murarai, the doubling of the Bazarsau-Azimganj rail line, and the establishment of a new line connecting Azimganj to Murshidabad. These initiatives aim to improve rail connectivity, enhance transportation efficiency, and contribute to regional development.