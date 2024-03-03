Tejashwi Yadav's advice to BJP on Nitish Kumar: 'Get insurance'

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday took a sharp jibe at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his ally BJP at Patna's Jan Vishwas Rally, saying the latter should get an insurance scheme for the coalition government. Referring to Kumar's recent jump from the INDIA bloc to the BJP-led NDA, Lalu Yadav's younger son said the BJP talks about 'Modi ki Guarantee' but who will take Kumar's guarantee that he wouldn't quit the alliance. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with sons and party leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Partap Yadav during the party's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally', at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday. (ANI)

Tejashwi Yadav also countered the BJP's nepotism charge by naming the latter's leaders who come from prominent political families of Bihar.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"They call us nepotism but they have Samrat Choudhary, brother of Ram Vilas Paswan, Manjhi ji's son has been made minister, it doesn't look like any nepotism to them. Due to the U-turn taken by Nitish Kumar, it seems that the state government should get its insurance done. They say Modi ki Guarantee, but who will take the guarantee of Nitish Kumar," he said, a day after PM Modi accused the Congress-RJD alliance of nepotism.

In January, Nitish Kumar dumped RJD as an ally and joined hands with the BJP. This is the second time he jumped ship in a span of five years.

"You all know that uncle (Nitish Kumar) has turned away but may he remain happy wherever he is. From whom did you first hear about 10 lakh jobs? We respect and honour Nitish Kumar because he is our uncle but he is getting posters put up in Patna that employment means Nitish Kumar," he added.

Nitish Kumar's party had claimed he quit the alliance as the Congress was trying to usurp its leadership.

Also read: Tejashwi expands RJD’s Muslim-Yadav focus, says it will now be BAAP

Tejashwi Yadav lauded the Congress for supporting his party.

"This is the same Nitish Kumar when we had promised jobs, he had asked from where we will get them. During our tenure, we got the caste census done, got the reservation limit increased to 75 per cent, and increased the reservation limit for extremely backward people by 24 per cent. We did the work in Bihar which was not done in the country since independence," he said.

Also read: Tejashwi Yadav-Nitish Kumar war of words erupts amid Bihar floor test

Tejashwi Yadav said he will fight for his ideology.

"Sometimes Rahul Gandhi is sent summons and now when there is an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, CBI is going after Akhilesh Bhai. No matter how big a corrupt person is, if he goes into the BJP washing machine, he gets cleaned. But now BJP has become a dustbin where every party's waste is going into it." he said.

He called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a factory of lies.

Several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, attended the event.

"On one hand, Uttar Pradesh is giving the slogan of '80 harao', Bihar is also raising the slogan of '40 harao'. What will happen to BJP if both UP and Bihar make them lose 120 seats?... In 2024, 'Samvidhaan Manthan' is going to take place. On one side, there are the protectors of the Constitution and on the other side, there are the destroyers of the Constitution," said Akhilesh Yadav.

RJD is currently reeling under the defection of 5 MLAs to the BJP.

With inputs from ANI