Mallikarjun Kharge calls PM Narendra Modi ‘king of lies’, asks Tejashvi Yadav to never take Nitish Kumar back

New Delhi: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “king of lies”. Addressing RJD's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' in Patna, the politician also asked Tejashwi Yadav to never take back chief minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar's Mahagathbandhan. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others during Jan Vishwas Maharally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Bihar, India, Sunday, 03, 2024. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Kharge said PM Modi went back on several promises he made before becoming the prime minister of the country.

He said PM Modi is destroying the country.

"PM Modi is destroying the country. Did Modi give 2 crore jobs? He also promised to bring black money from other countries. He also promised the construction of pucca houses by 2022. He also promised to double the farmer's income. Did Modi fulfil all this? These all are lies which means Modiji is Jhooton ka sardar (king of lies). No one has benefited from his schemes in the last 10 years," Kharge said while addressing the public at RJD's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally'.

He appealed to the masses to vote for the INDIA bloc to help it save India's democracy.

Kharge said his ally Tejashvi Yadav fulfilled all his promises when he was part of Nitish Kumar's previous government.

"Tejashwi Yadav fulfilled his promises of giving jobs during his tenure. INDIA bloc fulfils its promises. Help us in our fight against the BJP. Your duty is to save democracy and its constitution," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Nitish Kumar dumped Lalu Yadav's RJD in January and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance. His party blamed the Congress for Kumar's decision.

Kharge said the BJP is trying to instill fear in the Opposition.

"Today, the INDIA Alliance is facing the BJP on the battleground. Through agencies, the BJP is trying to instill fear in us. This is not possible, as we are not here to bow down before them. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, 'main thode din ke liye bahar gaya tha, main phir wapas aaya hoon'.Those who are not strong ideologically, cannot fight and you (Tejashwi Yadav) should not take him into the party if he returns again," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav also took a swipe at Nitish Kumar, saying the Bihar government should get its insurance done as the former can make a U-turn.

"Due to the U-turn taken by Nitish Kumar, it seems that the state government should get its insurance done. They say Modi ki Guarantee, but who will take the guarantee of Nitish Kumar," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Nitish Kumar dumped the BJP in 2022 and formed an alliance with the RJD. In 2017, he had joined hands with the BJP after dumping Lalu Yadav.

Nitish Kumar has vowed that he will never leave the NDA fold again.