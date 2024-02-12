Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar: ‘Your nephew will stop Narendra Modi’

Patna: Speaking in the Bihar assembly before the floor test on Monday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav dared chief minister Nitish Kumar that he will stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP in the state. He also took potshots at Kumar for switching to the BJP-led NDA from the INDIA bloc, saying the Janata Dal (United) founder took oath as the chief minister three times in a single term. Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at Bihar Legislative Assembly.(PTI)

"I feel bad for JDU MLAs because they will have to go among the public and answer. If someone asks you why Nitish Kumar took oath 3 times, what would you say? Earlier you used to criticise them (BJP) and now you are praising them, what will you say? We (RJD) will say that we have given jobs," Yadav said in the Bihar assembly.

Referring to socialist Nitish Kumar joining hands with the BJP after quitting the Opposition's alliance he himself formed, Yadav said "his nephew" will stop the BJP juggernaut.

"We think of you (CM Nitish Kumar) as a member of our family. We are from the Samajwadi family...Jo aap jhanda le kar ke chale the ki Modi ko desh mein rokne hain, ab aapka Bhateeja jhanda utha kar ke Modi ko Bihar mein rokne ka kaam karega (the flag you had raised to stop the BJP across the country, now your nephew (Tejashwi Yadav himself) will carry that flag and stop Modi in Bihar)," he added.

Yadav often calls Nitish Kumar his uncle.

Referring to the central government's decision to confer Bharat Ratna on socialist stalwart Karpoori Thakur, Yadav promised Kumar the award if he dealt with the Mahagathbandhan.

"I am happy that Karpoori Thakur got (Bharat Ratna)...They (BJP) have made Bharat Ratna a deal. Deal with us and we will give you Bharat Ratna," he said.

With inputs from ANI