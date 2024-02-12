Bihar Floor Test LIVE: JD(U) MLAs moved to hotel in Patna

Feb 12, 2024 1:11 AM IST

A tight security perimeter encircled the home of Bihar Assembly's Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna, a day before the pivotal floor test for the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government.

As MLAs were relocated to safeguard locations within or outside the state in preparation for the crucial trust vote, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) claimed that police officers attempted to enter Tejashwi's residence under various pretexts, potentially instigating untoward incidents against party MLAs.

RJD said in a post in X, “Nitish Kumar, fearing the government, has sent thousands of police and surrounded Tejashwi ji's residence from all sides. They want to enter inside the residence on any pretext and do untoward incidents with the MLAs. The people of Bihar are watching the misdeeds of Nitish Kumar and the police.”

It added, “Remember, we are not among those who fear and bow down. This is a struggle of ideology and we will fight it and win because the justice-loving people of Bihar will oppose this police repression. Jai Bihar! Jai Hind.”