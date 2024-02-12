Bihar Floor Test LIVE: JD(U) MLAs moved to hotel in Patna
Bihar Floor Test LIVE: The floor test of the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar is scheduled for Monday to prove its majority in the Assembly. The ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) in Bihar faced concern as three of its MLAs once again missed the crucial legislators' meeting held in Patna on Sunday evening. This absence followed six MLAs skipping the previous luncheon meeting at Minister Shravan Kumar's residence on Saturday. Among the absent JD(U) MLAs were Rupauli MLA and former minister Bima Bharti, Sursand MLA Dilip Ray (formerly with the Rashtriya Janata Dal), and Barbigha MLA Sudarshan Kumar. ...Read More
The JD(U) relocated its MLAs to a hotel near the Assembly, a video clip obtained by ANI showed them heading to the Chanakya Hotel in Patna.
With 45 MLAs, JD(U) holds a significant position in the 243-member Bihar assembly, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 79 MLAs. Additionally, the alliance partner Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) contributes four MLAs, and with the support of one independent, the NDA comprises 128 MLAs against the Grand Alliance's (GA) 115. To reach the majority mark, an alliance requires 122 MLAs.
Bihar Floor Test LIVE: Heavy security stationed outside RJD's Tejashwi Yadav's house
A tight security perimeter encircled the home of Bihar Assembly's Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna, a day before the pivotal floor test for the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government.
As MLAs were relocated to safeguard locations within or outside the state in preparation for the crucial trust vote, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) claimed that police officers attempted to enter Tejashwi's residence under various pretexts, potentially instigating untoward incidents against party MLAs.
RJD said in a post in X, “Nitish Kumar, fearing the government, has sent thousands of police and surrounded Tejashwi ji's residence from all sides. They want to enter inside the residence on any pretext and do untoward incidents with the MLAs. The people of Bihar are watching the misdeeds of Nitish Kumar and the police.”
It added, “Remember, we are not among those who fear and bow down. This is a struggle of ideology and we will fight it and win because the justice-loving people of Bihar will oppose this police repression. Jai Bihar! Jai Hind.”
As the trust vote in Bihar loomed, causing tension and anticipation, the ruling Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) took precautionary measures by relocating its MLAs to a hotel near the legislature.
