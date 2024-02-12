Nitish Kumar wins Bihar floor test, takes ‘kama rhe the ye log’ jibe at Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday proved his majority in the state assembly after winning the trust vote. Minutes before the vote of confidence, however, the RJD-led Opposition walked out of the house. The Janata Dal (United) chief accused Tejashwi Yadav's party of corruption, claiming "they were minting money". Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.(PTI)

In the absence of the Opposition, Kumar first proved his majority by voice vote. However, later, he insisted on manual voting. He won the vote of confidence with 129 votes in favour against none in opposition to his government.

Nitish Kumar, who dumped ally RJD and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party last month, attacked Tejashwi Yadav's parents Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi.

"Before this, his father and mother got the chance to work, what happened in Bihar then? Would anybody dare to go out at night at that time? Was there any road?," he said in his emotive speech.

"Kama rahe the ye log (they were making money)," he said, hinting at former deputy chief minister and ally Tejashwi Yadav.

Kumar said he would launch a probe against alleged corruption by RJD leaders.

"I gave them respect but was in pain when I came to know about their malpractices," he added.

Nitish Kumar further said he is back to his old place and the alliance, and he will never leave them.

Referring to the INDIA bloc, he said he tried to bring every party together but to no avail.

He also claimed RJD leaders were trying to take the credit for JD(U)'s work.

Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar

Speaking in the assembly ahead of the floor test, Tejashwi Yadav promised Nitish Kumar that he will stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP in Bihar.

"We think of you (CM Nitish Kumar) as a member of our family. We are from the Samajwadi family...Jo aap jhanda le kar ke chale the ki Modi ko desh mein rokne hain, ab aapka Bhateeja jhanda utha kar ke Modi ko Bihar mein rokne ka kaam karega (the flag you had raised to stop the BJP across the country, now your nephew (Tejashwi Yadav himself) will carry that flag and stop Modi in Bihar)," he added.

He also took a swipe at Kumar, saying he switched sides three times in one chief ministerial term.